RS Recommends: This Sleek Sony Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo is Finally Under $200

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sony sound systems almost never go on sale, but right now, Amazon has a surprise deal on the best-selling Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer. Regularly $279.99, you can get both pieces right now for just $198 total (that’s the sound bar and subwoofer). That’s the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer, and the first time this 2.1 Sony sound system has been under $200 all year.

Amazon

Sony is known for its legendary audio quality, and this set delivers superior sound in spades. The sound bar gets you a whopping 320 watts of total power, that makes music really come alive and fill your space. The bar handles the highs and mids with impeccable clarity, while the included subwoofer bumps out a nice full bass. Because it’s wireless, you can position the subwoofer wherever you want the most punch, whether it’s under your TV, behind the couch or in the corner.

Sony’s S-Force Pro surround sound is built-in, and does an excellent job of simulating audio from all directions. Because you get a sound bar and a sub, sound feels bigger and more immersive than a singular sound bar typically would (we like the sub behind the couch to create a surround sound experience).

Seven built-in sound modes let you find settings that best match the program you’re watching, from movies to sports to the news. There’s also the Audio DRC mode, which compresses the dynamic range of a Dolby digital signal to provide better sound quality at softer volumes.

The HT-S350 is a great sound bar for music too. Sony says its “vocal enhancement technology” can make voices clearer and more distinguishable from other sounds, perfect say, for listening to a live jazz track, or grooving to your favorite rock band or dance tune.

At 35.5 inches wide, the Sony sound bar is compact enough to fit into any space, whether it’s sitting inside an entertainment console or on top of a table. It’s light enough to be mounted on the wall too (just over five pounds).

As far as ports, there’s an HDMI and an optical port. The system is also compatible with Bluetooth to easily connect to your phone or laptop wirelessly, and to video with compatible TVs.

This Sony sound bar deal is $198 at Amazon and includes the sound bar, wireless subwoofer, remote control, batteries, optical cable, setup guide and manual.

This sound bar and subwoofer set has a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from 3500 reviewers online. See full details here.