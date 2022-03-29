RS Recommends: The Best Sonos Speaker and Accessories Deals to Score Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to streaming music in every room of your house, few companies can hold a candle to Sonos and its line of wireless speakers and audio gear. Whether you go with its portable speakers or its compact soundbars, the audio brand makes syncing all of your products together a breeze — all from its smartphone app.

But much like Apple, Sonos rarely holds big sale events, and hardly ever has discounted gear you can buy online. But that didn’t stop us from trying to find the best Sonos deals on its popular speakers, soundbars, and accessories.

Below, we went on a deals deep dive for the best Sonos bundle deals that any music fan should know about (and you don’t need a promo code to get them either).

Buying Guide: Where to Find Best Sonos Deals

We’ve searched far and wide for the best Sonos deals, but it all depends on what you’re looking for, and how much money you’re willing to spend.

For the most part, you’re usually better off buying official Sonos products through the brand’s own website. That’s not an exaggeration either — in our research, you’ll sometimes pay even more if you buy Sonos products through third-party sellers on sites like Amazon. But if you’re on a tight budget and prefer going with a pre-owned Sonos speaker, you can check sites like eBay or Amazon Renewed to see if there are discounted Sonos products available that can ship to your door.

What Are the Best Sonos Deals?

While there aren’t many official Sonos sales to take advantage of right now, we found a few ways to save on its gear with a couple select bundles and discounts online.

1. Sonos One: Save $19 With Two-Room Set

Sonos

Our personal favorite set of Sonos speakers are always a good deal, no matter if they’re discounted or not. Though they’re not technically on sale, the best deal on the Sonos One is actually getting a pair of them, saving you a bit of cash instead of buying the speaker individually at $219 a pop.

That way, you can either set up the speakers for multi-room music streaming, or you can set them side-by-side on your console if you want that cinema-like sound quality in your living room. Pro tip: Keep in mind that a set of the Sonos Ones on Amazon actually cost more than they do on Sonos.com, so don’t forget to double-check prices before you add them to your cart.

Buy: Sonos One Set at $419

2. Sonos Move: On Sale on Amazon, Better Deal on Sonos

Amazon

Even though the Sonos Move is currently marked down on Amazon, it’s still a better deal to buy it directly through Sonos for just $399.

Sonos’ Move takes the best parts of its wired speaker systems and gives you a portable speaker that you can, well, move around wherever you’re going. The battery-run smart speaker can last up to 10 hours per charge. It works with the Sonos app to stream playlists, or you can pair it to your phone via Bluetooth too. It even holds an IP56 rating that means you can take it outdoors and it can perform in the rain or even the snow.

Now, if you want to shop through your Prime membership, you can get the portable Sonos Move speaker through Amazon’s Renewed program. The pre-owned wireless speaker comes with the company’s 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee, meaning that if you’re not satisfied with the product, you can always return it. If you’re not familiar with the program, Amazon makes sure the speaker’s tested before it goes up on the digital shop. In other words, you can trust it’s not a scam, and you’re getting a quality, formerly owned speaker that’s in excellent condition.

The bottom line: Amazon Renewed might be a good choice for some products, but you might want to stick with Sonos on this one.

Buy: Sonos Move at $399

3. Sonos Outdoor Speakers

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a pair of outdoor speakers, you’re in luck: You can score a pair of the Sonos outdoor speakers for a major discount right now on Amazon — saving you over $289 off the listed price online. Regularly $799+, you get the pair of Sonos speakers on sale for just over $500 — a 36% discount on a set of some of the best outdoor speakers to upgrade your backyard or patio setup this season.

The Sonos outdoor speakers can withstand everything from the intense UV rays throughout the spring and summer, and even humidity and rain. You can easily mount the pair to the wall outdoors so you can play your favorite music when you’re hosting a party or just grilling out on your deck. But most importantly, you’ll never have to sweat leaving these speakers outside.

Note: If you buy them at the retail price at Sonos ($879 value), Sonos includes free shipping and lets you return the speakers free for a 45-day period, should you need it.

Buy: Sonos Outdoor Speakers at $509.99

4. Sonos Roam: Save $20 on the Roam SL vs. the Smart Sonos Roam

Sonos

Sonos’ latest portable speaker is its most budget-friendly offering. The Sonos Roam SL (available for just $159) skips the smart, voice-enabled feature of its predecessor, the Sonos Roam.

With the SL version, you’ll save $20 if you don’t go with the smart model, but that doesn’t mean you’re not losing out on any of the excellent portable sound. You also still get the waterproof construction, 10-hour battery life, and go-everywhere Bluetooth connectivity with the Roam SL. And, last but never least, the SL still lets you control it and pair it to your entire system using the Sonos app.

The Sonos Roam is one of the best speakers under $200; at just $159, the Roam SL is also the cheapest Sonos speaker you can find online right now — no promo code needed.

Buy: Sonos Roam SL at $159

5. Sonos Five + Turntable Bundle: Save $49

Sonos

We’ve put the Sonos Five to the test with our Pro-Ject turntable, and since plugging it in, we’ve never gotten more out of our record collection. That’s because the Five, along with letting you stream music from your phone, produces a powerful-and-intimate sound with each record, and the turntable is super easy to set up right out of the box.

While you could buy the units separately, Sonos made it easy for you by offering this stylish turntable bundle, which includes three different styles for the Pro-Ject record player.

If you buy the Sonos Five or the Pro-Ject T1 turntable on their own, you’d pay the retail price for each for a total of $998. But with the Sonos set, you’re getting a $49 deal that lets you instantly spin your records, and control the sound from the Five using your Sonos app. It’s one of the best plug-and-spin turntable bundle sets we’ve found so far online.

Buy: Sonos Turntable Set at $949

Editor’s Note: Any deals or discounts in this story reflect the price at the time of publication and may change without notice.