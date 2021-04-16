The Best Solar-Powered Bluetooth Speakers for Music Outdoors

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing brings the mood down quite like the speaker dying when you’re out by the pool, beach, or your favorite campsite. With wireless, solar-powered Bluetooth speakers, you’ll never have to worry about your outdoor memories going silent again – so long as the sun is shining.

How Do Solar-Powered Speakers Work?

The best solar-powered speakers have double the battery power, using both traditional outlet charging and solar charging to make sure you’re never out of juice. For example, while in the sunlight, the speaker will be charging and getting the power it needs to play. However, when the sun goes down or you move indoors, that doesn’t mean that the speaker is done for the day. A backup battery exists to make sure you get the longest possible amount of speaker time. While the backup battery times may vary, 6-8 hours typically gives you enough playtime to keep your tunes going well into the night.

If you’re the type of person who likes to stay plugged in wherever you are, another key feature to keep in mind is the speaker’s ability to charge other devices outside of itself. Some models will have USB ports that allow you to charge your smartphone or tablet, which is perfect for times when you’re nowhere near an outlet but need some extra battery life for your devices.

What to Look for When Buying Solar-Powered Speakers

Since the very nature of being solar-powered means that these speakers will be taken outdoors, you’ll want to opt for a speaker that is equipped to handle the terrain. If you’re a beach dweller, going waterproof is a must. If you’re an avid hiker or camper, you’ll want to make sure that your speaker is built from durable, weather-resistant materials. Regardless of where you’re going, size and weight are essential factors to consider too, since outdoor adventures usually mean you’re on the go. However, some speakers are designed to be decorative and stationary, which are great options for those looking to upgrade their backyards without any major, costly projects.

1. Eton Rukus Solar-Powered Speaker This Eton speaker is ready to go anywhere – it even has loops for attaching onto a backpack. It’s made from rugged materials, so it can handle the expected bumping and jostling of a trail. Plus, it’s splash-proof, so a little water won’t do much damage. When it comes to lasting power, this speaker has a built-in backup lithium battery with an eight-hour lifespan. The solar panel charges fully within five hours. You can even plug in your phone or other USB-friendly devices to charge them while the speaker is going. The speaker itself weighs less than two pounds, making it an easy travel companion. Amazon Buy: Eton Rukus Solar-Powered Speaker at $70.59

2. ABFOCE Solar Bluetooth Speaker If you’re looking for a speaker that will last all day, all night, and then some, the ABFOCE Solar Bluetooth Speaker has got you covered. Its lithium ion battery has 60 hours of playtime after a full charge. Plus, every ten minutes that the solar panel charges in the sunlight equals out to a half-hour of music play time. The speaker itself weighs 1.06 pounds and has a compact, rectangular design, which is great for taking it on the go. It’s also ready to face the elements: this speaker is waterproof, shockproof, and dust-proof. Amazon Buy: ABFOCE Solar Bluetooth Speaker at $59.99

3. ColorFODA Solar Soundbar This model utilizes unique-positioned speakers to create 360-degree sound. It also features an enhanced bass subwoofer that helps create powerful, clear low notes without any distortion. A ten-minute charge in the sun gets you up to half an hour of use (It also comes with a traditional charging cable as well). In addition to providing a sound that you’ll love, the speaker only weighs one pound and is built with outdoor-use materials (IPX4-rated against water splashes, dust and dirt). It’s got a variety of extra features, too, including the ability to charge other USB devices and a built-in microphone that lets you take phone calls. Amazon Buy: ColorFODA Solar Soundbar at $37.89