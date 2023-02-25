The 10 Pet Tech Products You Should Be Adding to Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We all love to treat ourselves every now and then, but few things command our attention — and our wallets — quite like our pets. In fact, stats show pet spending grew to more than $261 billion in 2022, up from $245 billion in 2021. That number is only expected to go up in 2023.

The love that people have for their pets seemingly knows no bounds, and that means treating your dogs and cats to the same care and luxuries that you would normally reserve for yourself. It goes beyond pet food and toys — these days, a number of brands have launched smart pet tech products that promise to make your pet’s life easier, while making it easier to keep tabs on them too.

What Are the Best Pet Tech Products?

You don’t have to be a techie to be buying smart tech products for your pet. All of the devices on our list are designed for easy setup and help solve a particular pet problem, or upgrade their environment and experiences. Here are the best pet tech products to buy online right now.

1. Petcube Bites 2 WiFi Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser

One of the most popular smart pet tech products is the Petcube Camera. Doubling as a security camera and electronic treat dispenser in one, the Petcube lets you easily keep an eye on your pet while keep them engaged and alert.

This best-selling pet camera lets you see your space in 1080p full HD video, with an ultra-wide 160° view. Lights off at home? Keep an eye on your pets with Petcube’s night vision setting.

Everything can be controlled on your phone, include a zoom function and the ability to hear and talk to your pet (or anyone in the house) with super clear two-way audio.

It’s not just the security monitor either — the Petcube lets you electronically “toss” dry treats to your dog or cat through the dispenser in the front. Schedule automatic “feedings” or offer a one-time treat all from the Petcube app on your phone (don’t need a treat dispenser? Get a Petcube pet camera on sale for under $50 here).

2. eufy Pet Security Camera

Prefer a pet camera without the automatic feeder? You can’t get better than eufy, one of our favorite home security camera brands.

This E210 model gets you super clear monitoring in up to 2K quality, with the ability to pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a full view of the room. Night vision mode lets you keep an eye on your pet, even in the dark.

Two-way talk lets you hear your pet if they are in distress, and talk to them over the camera to calm them down. Everything pairs easily with the eufy app, so you can monitor from your phone.

We’ve used this camera before and like how discreetly it tucks into your existing furniture or decor, and how surprisingly wide the frame of view is. If you’re looking for a good pet security camera, this is a solid bet.

3. VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder

Keeping your pets on a set schedule is an important part of training, but it can be hard if you’re out for work or dinner. That’s why automatic pet feeders have become so popular.

This one, from VOLUAS, is one of the most popular pet feeders online, with a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 7000 reviewers on Amazon.

About the size of a small air purifier, the automatic pet feeder lets you set between 1-4 meals with 40 different portion sizes that you can choose from, depending on the size and diet or your pet. Related

What we like: you can record a voice memo to call out to your pet when it’s time to eat. It’s a great way for them to hear your voice and be alerted that food is ready (note: you can record up to ten seconds).

4. Petree Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

One of the worst parts of cat ownership is having to empty the litter box, which is why these automatic litter boxes have become so popular in recent years.

This one, from Petree, will automatically remove your pet waste into a separate (sealed) compartment, while a built-in deodorizer helps to prevent lingering odors. Everything can be controlled via an app, so you can see when your cat used the litter box, when you need to change the litter and when you may need to rinse out the compartments (everything disassembles and sets up in seconds).

There’s no more scooping or nasty smells from an open litter box. Unless you’ve trained your cat to use the toilet, this automatic cat litter box is the next best thing.

5. City Loo

Potty pads are a huge business online but they’re often unsanitary and can cause unpleasant odors if left unattended. That’s where the City Loo comes in. Looking like a chic dog house or crate, the City Loo is a portable potty solution that lets your pet relieve themselves indoors if they can’t make it outside.

Your pet steps into an enclosed pen where they can get situated on the artificial grass. Underneath is an absorbent potty pad over an odor-free tray to collect any liquid. Everything is easy to swap out, wipe down and empty after your pet is done.

This is a great pickup for pets who may be too small to go outside, or for pet owners who have trouble leaving the house multiple times a day.

6. Whistle GO Explore GPS Health + Fitness Dog Tracker

Keep tabs on your pup and monitor how much exercise they’re getting with this top-rated pet tracker. Attaching easily onto a collar or leash, the Whistle GO pairs with an app to give you real-time updates on your dog’s location every 15 seconds.

This doubles as a health and fitness tracker too, letting you monitor calories, distance and activity levels, along with behaviors like licking, scratching, and sleep levels. The built-in battery gets up to 20 days of use on a single charge.

Note: you’ll need a Whistle subscription to use all the features of this tracker, with pricing coming out to about $8 a month. Your Whistle subscription also gives you access to an on-demand vet on the Whistle app to help answer any questions or concerns.

7. PetDroid Interactive Dog Ball

Want to keep your pup active while you’re out of the house? This PetDroid Interactive Dog Toy keeps moving — to keep your pets moving too.

This tennis ball-sized toy automatically starts moving once your dog makes contact with it, and its irregular moving mode means it’ll twist, bounce and roll in multiple ways and directions. Built-in lights add even more fun and options. Your dog will be occupied for hours trying to “fetch” the ball.

A single charge gets you up to four hours of playtime. The PetDroid is made from a non-toxic rubber that is safe for chewing and easily washable with some soap and water.

8. Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum

If you have a pet, you’ll need a pet vacuum and while there are a lot of good robot vacuums for pet hair, we like this one from Shark.

One of the top vacuum brands on the market, this Shark robot vacuum uses its powerful motor and suction technology to capture pet hair, crumbs, dirt and more with ease. A built-in HEPA filter traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, while the self-emptying feature means everything is deposited into the docking base — no messy bags required.

What we like: this robot vacuum uses 360° LiDAR vision to map its path around your home, easily detecting things it needs to suck up while avoiding objects in its path.

Battery life is terrific, with up to two hours of cleaning time on a single charge. We’ve tested this vacuum out in a house with two large dogs and the Shark powers through even large clumps of hair with ease.

9. Enabot EBO Air Home Security Pet Camera Robot

The Enabot EBO Pet Camera is a pet tech device that does it all, offering the monitoring capabilities of a security camera with the utility of an electronic toy. About the size of a magic eight ball, the EBO Air moves around the room to capture video that can be sent straight to your phone. A 118° wide-angle camera helps you see more of your space, and the camera can be adjusted to pan and tilt as necessary.

The EBO Air can also keep your pet’s attention by spinning and moving around just like a ball or toy. Facial recognition technology means the EBO can recognize the faces of people vs. pets and follow the selected subject for intelligent interaction. Two-walk talk lets you communicate with people (or pets) in your space.

10. BEDSURE Orthopedic Dog Bed

In a recent poll, pet sitter site Rover found that 40% of pet parents admit to having a special sleep routine for their pet like a bedtime story, “special song,” or tucking them in. That makes it all the more important to get your pet a proper bed, like this one from BEDSURE.

Made with a super soft (washable) cover and a comfortable foam mattress, this is a premium pet bed that helps keep your pet feeling cozy and safe while they sleep.

Unlike regular pet beds, which are essentially a mat on the floor, the orthopedic BEDSURE comes with raised sides that not only keep your pet secure in bed, but also gives them the option of cradling their head and neck on the sides like a pillow.

The foam mattress is durable and wrapped in a waterproof liner to protect the foam from spills or accidents; remove the liner and toss it in the wash to refresh.

This is one of the highest-rated pet beds online, with 80% of users giving it a 5-star review (from more than 23,000 reviews online).

