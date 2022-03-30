RS Recommends: Shure’s Top-Rated Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $120 Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shure has established itself as a brand beloved by audiophiles and the music industry for several years, winning awards (including a Rolling Stone Audio Awards 2022 award) for their superior audio, long-wearing comfort, and classic durability. While Shure’s headphones have traditionally owned the midrange space, you can still save even a couple bills on their latest entry.

Debuting at CES 2022, Shure’s Aonic 40 Wireless Headphones feature a more accurate sound profile, and highly-customizable audio performance. Even better, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $199. That’s $120 off from the original price, and cheaper than other comparable noise-cancelling headphones from Bose or Sony.

Buy: Shure Aonic 40 Wireless Headphones at $199

Not only does a range of music genres sound excellent on this pair, but active noise cancellation doesn’t impact audio quality the way it does with other cans. You won’t get the same level of ANC as some of the top noise-cancelling headphones on the market, but if you’re someone who really cares about tailoring sound to your listening preferences, the Shure Aonic 40s are an excellent pick.

You’ll also get 25 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC turned on, and up to 30 turned off — more than enough to last you through an international flight, or long workday.

Control levels of active noise cancellation (ANC), and switch from “Conferencing” mode (which hones in on vocal quality for calls) or use the Environment slider to hear sounds around you over your music, both of which are practically essential if you’re still working from home.

We’ve tested these out for ourselves, and swear by these headphones for their clarity and accuracy of sound. Play around with the EQ to get thunderous bass or crisp vocals to make each listening experience unique. They’re also compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and AAC, AptX, AptX HD, and SBC codec support, which means your calls won’t be likely to drop, even over Zoom video calling.

These Shure headphones also make great travel companions, and while they may be on the heavier side (11 ounces), the headband frame folds up neatly into a sleek, faux-leather zip-up case. Give everything a quick charge with the included USB-C cable (you can also use the USB cable for audio, which is a nice touch).

Good-quality sound paired with good-quality ANC doesn’t come cheap, but these headphones are on sale for just $199. That’s 38% off, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this pair all year. Shop the deal here before they run out.