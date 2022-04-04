RS Recommends: The Best Samsung TVs to Add to Your Home Theater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung TVs are some of the best in the industry and the brand is quick to deliver new and updated versions of its top-selling TVs each year. Samsung’s TVs are known for their clear color visuals and sleek, easy-to-use remote which beats out competitors every time.

That said, with the vast variety of Samsung TV options available it’s hard to find the right one for you. Whether you’re looking for an aesthetic Samsung TV that doubles as art or a Samsung television using the brand’s latest tech, keep on reading for our guide on how to shop the best Samsung TVs on the market.

Note: Samsung recently announced their lineup for 2022 TVs, although they’re not available to shop right now. Check back later this year for our final grade on Samsungs 2022 TVs.

Samsung TVs Buying Guide: What to Look For

Here’s what to keep in mind when you’re buying the best Samsung televisions on the market.

Resolution: Every Samsung TV mentioned below sports either a 4K or 8K resolution, here’s what that means.

4K resolution is defined by any television packed with about 4,000 pixels horizontally. You’ll usually be able to tell that your new Samsung TV is 4k by looking at the resolution, usually 3,840 x 2,160. If you’re looking to compare, 4K is essentially four times more clear and vivid than HD resolutions. It’s currently the most sought-after resolution when people are looking to buy a TV, and Samsung’s 4K TVs boast vivid, bright and balanced 4K visuals every time.

8K in contrast is not as common as 4K and usually commands a higher price point. 8K Samsung TVs will usually pack about 8,000 pixels horizontally and are even more stunning than 4K TVs — if you can grab a big enough screen size to note the subtle difference.

Size: Depending on the amount of space you have, and the amount of money you’re willing to spend, you can gauge the screen size you’re looking for. We usually recommend getting TVs at least 55-inch in size, especially if you’re using your TV for both gaming and streaming. That said, all the Samsung TVs mentioned below are available in both smaller and larger screen sizes so you can choose what suits you best.

QLED vs. OLED vs. LED: QLEDS are essentially similar to LED televisions as they both use some sort of LCD panel with LED backlighting. The only difference is that QLEDs also use quantum dot technology as a way to produce better blacks than regular LED TVs. QLEDS are also brighter than LED TVs and most OLED TVs.

OLED TVs in comparison use self-lit pixels meaning these televisions produce near-perfect blacks and deliver a contrast ratio like no other. Plus, since the self-lit pixels can emit light in every direction OLED TVs also have the widest viewing angles compared to QLED or LED TVs.

Extra Features: Every Samsung TV mentioned below is a smart TV, meaning you can download apps straight onto your new television and use it in conjunction with your chosen voice assistant.

Below, we’ve listed the four best Samsung TVs for all your entertainment needs.

1. Samsung QN90A Samsung’s Q90A TV is available in several screen sizes, although we recommend picking the 65-inch one. This Samsung TV features clear, 4K resolution and is one of Samsung’s best QLED TVs, which combine quantum dots and mini-LEDs to deliver brighter, more balanced visuals. HDR tone mapping also guarantees better contrast levels from scene to scene. There’s Alexa built-in for smart home integration but you can also use this Samsung TV with both Google Assistant and Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby. Plus, a dedicated game mode lets you adjust screen ratio, input lag, fps and more — this is by far my favorite feature on this Samsung TV. This Samsung television also sports an ultra-wide viewing angle, meaning your picture should look crisp and clear no matter what part of the room you’re in. Plus, the anti-reflective screen allows you to place this Samsung TV by the window as well. Sound is decent too with Object Tracking Sound+ which maps sound to the action going on on the TV. With Q-symphony you can also synchronize your TV’s audio to your soundbar for the full home theater effect. If you’re looking for the best Samsung TV right now that delivers clear visuals from every angle as well as booming audio the Samsung Q90A is for you. Amazon Buy: Samsung QN90A at $1,747.99

2. SAMSUNG QN900A If you’re looking for a luxurious 8K option go with the Samsung QN900A. It’s got Neo QLED tech which delivers deeper blacks and brighter whites on all your entertainment. All your favorite TV shows and movies will also be upscaled to 8K resolution (if supported), that’s four times more vivid than 4K Samsung TVs. Plus, the edge-to-edge screen design will blend seamlessly into your home decor and deliver a more immersive media viewing experience. There’s Alexa built-in and support for Google Assistant as well as Bixby for hands-free control. Other features include object tracking sound for more accurate audio and Samsung TV plus, which delivers free, subscription-free movies and channels for all Samsung TV owners. Amazon Buy: SAMSUNG QN900A at $3,447.99

3. Samsung Frame Series Everyone loves the Samsung Frame and for good reason: this TV performs as good as it looks. This QLED Samsung TV packs Samsung’s brilliant quantum dot tech to deliver bright colors and deep contrasts in every light. There are voice assistant features as well, in case you want to control your new Samsung TV hands-free. Where this TV truly shines though is in its design. This Samsung TV looks like a piece of art adorning your wall. When the TV is not in use it transforms into your favorite paintings from around the world, thanks to its dedicated art mode. The built-in motion sensor ensures your TV displays your curated artwork the second you walk into the room. You can buy your favorite pieces of art to display or grab a subscription to transform your home into a museum. You’ll also be able to customize your new Samsung Frame TV — including bezel options and colorways — so it matches your tastes. Amazon Buy: Samsung Frame Series at $1,397.99