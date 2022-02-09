RS Recommends: The Best Samsung Tablets Worthy of Replacing Your Traditional Laptop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re looking for a new gadget for your home office or a device for your daily streaming needs, you can’t go wrong with a tablet, and Samsung makes some of the best ones.

Apple iPads are known for their MacOS system but Android tablets are just as good — sometimes even better — and the Samsung tablets we’ve listed below are great for gaming, streaming or for building presentations and editing video.

We’ve listed four different Samsung tablet models below, at every price point so whether you’re looking to replace your laptop with a 2-in-1 device or just looking for a Samsung tablet for casual viewing, there’s something for everyone.

Are Samsung Tablets Good?

Samsung makes a number of solid tablets that compete with pricier — and fancier — models out there. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best Samsung tablet for you.

Screen size: Depending on what you use your Samsung tablet for, you might want a wider screen. If you’re looking to completely replace your laptop with a tablet, you’d do better with at least a 12.4-inch screen. For streaming or casual gaming, you’ll be fine with a decent 8.7-inch screen on your Samsung tablet. We’ve listed Samsung tablets with various screen sizes so you can decide for yourself.

Display: Apart from screen size you’ll also want to keep an eye on the display specs on your new Samsung tablet. Do you want an AMOLED display (OLED for smartphones and tablets)? Or are you okay with a more generic HD display? For video editing and gaming, we recommended getting a higher screen resolution, but for taking down notes or streaming, a lower resolution Samsung tablet will work.

Battery: Samsung tablets generally have a pretty decent all-day battery life, anywhere between 8 to 14 hours. Keep in mind though, that battery life significantly drops when you’re streaming or gaming. If you plan to use your new Samsung tablet all day for those needs, pick a Samsung tablet with a longer battery life.

Storage: Storage options on the Samsung tablets we’ve listed vary between 32GB to as high as 512GB — important if you plan on storing video or a ton of games on your new Android tablet. Eventually, it all comes down to what you plan on using your Samsung tablet for. As a work-from-home device, you’ll want to spring for at least a 128GB Samsung tablet. As a secondary device that you don’t plan to use as much, feel free to stick to a lower storage option (even 32GB might work).

Extra Features: Other features to look for are the RAM options and a decent camera lens, for your daily zoom meetings or video calls. A higher RAM means your Samsung tablet can help you multitask by running multiple applications seamlessly at once, with fewer lag times. Camera options are important if you plan to use your new tablet for remote presentations at work or school. If good camera quality is important to you, you’ll want at least an 8mp camera for clear video.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ With a wide 12.4-inch screen and a clear AMOLED display, this Samsung tablet has a screen resolution that rivals most other Android tablets on the market. You can choose between 128GB, 256GB or 512GB, depending on your needs and you can even spring for an external keyboard to turn this Samsung tablet into your new 2-in-1 device. It’s got thin bezels, a battery life that runs up to 14 hours, and a powerful OctaCore processor which means you can run high-quality video and graphics-heavy games with ease. This Samsung tablet also weighs only about 1.28 pounds so when you’re not using it as a replacement for your home office gadget, you can carry it in your tote or briefcase with ease. You’ve also got a front and rear camera and Dolby Atmos enhanced speakers for your work or private video calls, and an included stylus pen for taking notes, drawing in Photoshop or building presentations. Samsung Buy: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ at $579.99

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung wanted to give their customers a tablet that combined the best features of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ and created the FE. It’s similarly priced to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 but it boasts a bigger screen (11 inches vs 12.4-inches) and is compatible with 5G if that’s important to you. The Samsung FE also features the Android 11 OS and comes with the S pen included for increased accuracy while editing or taking notes. You won’t have the stellar display resolution of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ but, your tablet will work well for streaming, taking notes, and running low productivity apps. Memory varies between 64GB to 256GB but you will get up to 8GB of RAM for smoother performance. Its battery life also beats that of the Samsung Galaxy S7, lasting all day on a single charge, even with video playback, according to the brand. Samsung Buy: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at $449.95

3. Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite For a more budget-friendly option, go with the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite, which packs decent performance in a compact design. This Samsung tablet has got an 8.7-inch screen and a basic TFT display (LCD resolution). RAM runs only as high as 4GB which means you can use regular productivity apps like Microsoft Word but you’ll have trouble running apps like Photoshop or Premiere Pro. There are two storage options available, 32 and 64GB, so you can download your favorite streaming apps and games onto your new tablet. There are two speakers as well, but unlike some of the more expensive options on our list, these don’t come enhanced with Dolby Atmos. Other than that you’ve got a front and rear camera for video calling, a sturdy build made to withstand minor bumps and bruises, and an extremely compact design that weighs less than a pound for easy transport. If you’re looking for a starter tablet the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is for you. Samsung Buy: Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite at $119.99