RS Recommends: Get Cinema-Sized Sound at Home With $400 Off This Samsung Sound Bar

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want to know the secret to getting truly immersive, theater-quality sound out of your own TV? Home theater enthusiasts rejoice, because right now, Amazon has an amazing deal on this sleek Samsung HW-Q900A Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos sound built-in. Normally over $1200, you can get this sound bar for around $400 off. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen from Samsung this year, and one of the only times this Samsung sound system has been under $1000 all year.

Amazon

Buy: Samsung HW-Q900A Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $897.99

Samsung’s stellar immersive system has a whopping seven channels, one subwoofer and two up-firing channels that reach every corner of the room. While the software is pretty impressive, the company also built upward-firing drivers (the piece of a speaker that produces sound) into both the sound bar to create that Dolby Atmos cinema-esque 3D directional sound.

The result is speakers that work twice as hard, with powerful woofers that also automatically sync sound with the on-screen action to minimize distractions. It’s great for your home cinema, to hear every roar and rumble from your favorite movie, or to feel like you’re in the center of the action when viewing live sports or concert events.

Samsung also created a technology that optimizes the EQ (equalization) based on what you’re watching, and automatically adjusts the volume and enhances speaking voice no matter what you’re watching from sports, to games, movies and more.

At 2.7 inches tall, the Samsung bar will fit comfortably under your TV without jutting into the bottom of your screen, and is not too huge to sit on an entertainment cabinet or on top of a table. If you already have a Samsung TV, the sound bar will also enable you to use the SpaceFit Sound, which boosts the base and calibrates mids based on the size of your room.

You can wirelessly stream your music in Dolby Atmos sound too via Bluetooth, or connect an Amazon Alexa-enabled device to play music, ask about the weather, and control the system using your voice. You won’t need to connect it to a stereo receiver, either — just connect the sound bar through a single HDMI eARC cable, or wirelessly connect to the TV via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and you’re ready to go.

If you want theater-quality Dolby Atmos speaker, but don’t have enough room for a full-sized speaker setup, Samsung’s HW-Q900A sound bar is a great choice, especially at this price. But act fast — this deal will only see the sound bar under $1000 for today. See full details here.