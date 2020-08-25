Samsung’s Throwing a Massive Sale on Amazon and Everyone is Buying Up These Earbuds

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Samsung is celebrating the end of summer by holding a massive Samsung Week sale on Amazon, which gives you the chance to score some pretty significant discounts across many of the companies gadgets. Among the best Samsung deals: $100 off its Frame TV, or $250 off its Galaxy S20+ smartphone. This sale also brings the best-selling Galaxy Buds Plus down to their lowest price ever.

Regularly $199+, the Samsung discount brings these wireless earbuds down to just $130. Multiple colors are available as part of the deal.

The totally wireless earbuds were released this past February, and have an impressive array of features. They support Bluetooth 5.0, a recent version of the wireless standard that’s extremely power efficient, which is one of the reasons the Galaxy Buds Plus get 11 hours of music playback per charge.

You can get an additional 11 hours by popping the buds into their charging case, which supports both fast and wireless charging. Samsung says keeping the earbuds in their case for three minutes will get you one hour of music playback. It’s worth noting that Apple’s AirPods get five hours of music playback per charge, and don’t come with a wireless charging case by default.

On the audio side, Samsung packed each of the Galaxy Buds Plus with a tweeter to handle treble and a woofer to handle midrange and bass. The result of using both a tweeter and woofer is music that sounds more detailed and accurate.

The Galaxy Buds Plus don’t support active noise cancellation, but the gummy-tipped earbuds will create enough of a seal around your ears to block some outside noise. To ensure a proper fit, the earbuds come with eartips and fitwings in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Samsung outfitted the Galaxy Buds Plus with three microphones to accurately capture your voice and filter other sounds when you’re on a call.

Like most totally wireless earbuds the Samsung Galaxy Buds are touch sensitive: Tap them once to play or pause your music; tap them twice to go to the next song; tap them three times to go to the previous sound. You can set a custom function to happen if you press and hold your finger on either earbud. The wireless earbuds pair easily with your smartwatch and both Android and iOS devices.

Samsung has only discounted the Galaxy Buds Plus once before, and given how new they are you shouldn’t expect to see them on sale anytime soon. The Samsung Week sale ends on September 6, but the earbuds may go out of stock before then, so it’s better to get them sooner than later. Shop the wireless earbuds here and see all of the current Samsung deals and discounts at Amazon.com.