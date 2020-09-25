4 Great Robot Vacuums You Should Consider Before Getting A Roomba

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Robot vacuums are one of the few gadgets we can recommend to everyone: Who doesn’t want cleaner floors without having to break out a broom and dustpan?

Roomba was the first company to make robot vacuums mainstream by making them compact, easy to use, and developing sensors that allowed the vacuums to “see” and avoid obstacles like walls, chairs, and stairs. The company has continued to innovate, making their vacuums more and more sophisticated, but it’s facing stronger competition than ever.

Startups have started to make robot vacuums with competitive features at a lower price. We found four Roomba alternatives that will clean your floors without you having to even push a button.

What Are The Best Roomba Alternatives?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the Roomba alternative you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Dust bin: All of the dirt, pet hair, dust, and grime that’s picked up by your Roomba alternative will be stored in its dust bin. Our picks can hold at least 500ml of dirt before their dust bin needs to be cleaned out, which means you shouldn’t have to empty it until the end of a cleaning session.

Size: The size of your new cleaning robot is important for two reasons. Firstly, smaller robot vacuums can squeeze under low couches for a more complete cleaning. Secondly, a large vacuum can also be burdensome in small apartments and might get in the way.

Smart Features: The Roomba alternatives we recommend come with a remote, but all of them can be controlled by an app on your phone (iOS and Android). Many of them can also be connected to an Amazon Echo smart speaker, which allows you to ask the robot vacuum to start or stop cleaning.

Battery life: Every robot vacuum in this guide can last for at least 100 minutes (one hour and 40 minutes), so they’ll be able to clean multiple rooms on a single charge. They’re smart enough to return to their charging cradle when their battery is running low, so they won’t get stuck.

1. BEST OVERALL: Eufy RoboVac G30

Amazon

Eufy’s RoboVac G30 is smart, powerful, and small enough to fit under most furniture; this versatility makes it the best Roomba alternative we could find.

The G30’s dustbin can hold 600mL debris, which puts it near the top of the pack, and can last for up to 100 minutes on a single charge. It has multiple cleaning modes, so you can set it to focus on a single room, specific spot, or all around.

But what really sets this robot vacuum apart is its sensible smart features. Its sensors allow the G30 to navigate your room in a linear fashion, going back and forth to cover the entire space, rather than heading in random directions. Once it’s done, you can check its “cleaning history” to see its exact path, and how long it cleaned for.

The G30 can dynamically change the force of its suction if it reaches a place that requires deeper cleaning, or has a different surface (hardwood vs. carpeting for example). Eufy says this vacuum should have no problem climbing over slightly elevated surfaces, and at 2.85-inches tall it should fit under most of your furniture.

You can connect the G30 to either an Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speaker to control it by using your voice instead of using a remote or app. You can start, stop, or pause a cleaning session, select your preferred cleaning mode, or ask the G30 to return to its charger using voice commands.

If you want a smart, compact robot vacuum cleaner with solid battery life Eufy’s G30 is the right choice. As a bonus, Amazon is offering a $40 off coupon for the G30 right now, which makes it an even better value.

2. ENTRY LEVEL: Ecovacs DEEBOT 500

Amazon

Ecovac’s DEEBOT 500 offers a lot of the same benefits as our other recommendations at a far lower price.

The robot vacuum’s dustbin is slightly smaller (520mL) than our other recommendations, but it gets up to 110 minutes (one hour 50 minutes) per charge, which is pretty great.

It only has two cleaning modes (normal and max) and can’t give you a cleaning report or map, so you’ll have to check your floor manually for any missed spots. It does have sensors that’ll help it avoid obstacles, though, so you don’t have to worry about it crashing into anything.

Ecovacs says this robot vacuum can clear obstacles up to 14mm (millimetres) tall, so it should have no problem getting over molding between rooms. At 3.07-inches tall it may have some trouble cleaning underneath furniture, though. You can connect the DEEBOT 500 to an Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speaker to start, stop, or pause cleanings.

It may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-end robot vacuums, but Ecovac’s DEEBOT 500 nails the basics.

3. LUXURY PICK: Neato Robotics D7

Amazon

Neato’s Robotics D7 is a high-end robot vacuum, and it’s the right choice to get if you don’t mind spending some extra money for a premium experience.

The D7’s dustbin can hold 700mL of debris, and its battery can last up to 120 minutes (two hours) on a single charge. The robot vacuum’s sensors can map multiple floors of your home, so it won’t get lost wherever you start cleaning, and its flat side allows the D7 to clean the edges and corners of your rooms perfectly.

You can set up virtual “no go” lines will set boundaries so the vacuum doesn’t go to the wrong area. You can also designate a specific cleaning are, so the D7 will know to head there first. This level of specificity gives you a lot of flexibility when cleaning your home.

Neato says the D7’s HEPA filter can clean up to 99% of dust mites, and any particles up to .3 microns. It’s also made its brush 70% larger than the ones used by its competitors, so it can sweep up more dirt while it cleans. The only downside to this vacuum is that it’s 3.9-inches tall, which means it probably won’t fit under certain furniture. The D7 can be connected to an Amazon Echo, and you’ll have the option to start, stop, or pause a cleaning using your voice.

If you need an ultra powerful, sophisticated robot vacuum to clean your entire home, Neato’s D7 is a great pick.

4. SUPER QUIET: Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

If the thought of noise has put you off of getting a robot vacuum, we recommend Yeedi’s K650.

It has an 800mL dustbin, and can run for up to 130 minutes per charge, which makes it the longest lasting robot vacuum in our guide. The vacuum has multiple cleaning modes, and a tangle-free cleaning brush that won’t get stuck if it’s cleaning pet hair. Yeedi says its filter can get rid of 99% of dust and allergens.

This robot vacuum has ultra powerful suction, which is necessary for getting dirt out of carpeting, and can climb over obstructions up to .71 inches tall, so it shouldn’t have issues going from room to room. At 3.1-inches tall it’s pretty large, but should still fit under many pieces of furniture.

You can’t set digital boundaries, but Yeedi includes boundary strips with the K650, so it’ll avoid certain areas you’ve blocked off. Like most of the robot vacuums in our guide, this one can be controlled with an Amazon Echo.

We’ve tested this vacuum for ourselves, and were very impressed with its “quiet mode,” which reduces its sound to 56db (decibels). This is quieter than many normal conversations, so you can run the vacuum during video calls without disturbing the other participants.

If you need a long lasting, ultra quiet robot vacuum, Yeedi’s K650 is our top pick.