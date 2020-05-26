This $200 Robot Vacuum Has 16,000 Reviews Online and is a Quarter of the Price of a Roomba

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re tired of sweeping up around the house, it might be time to finally pull the trigger on a robot vacuum cleaner. While brands like Neato and the iRobot Roomba have dominated the robovac landscape over the past couple of years, we’ve been partial to a relative newcomer on the scene, which delivers the same dust and germ-sucking power without the price tag.

The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is one of the most popular robot vacuums online, with a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 16,000 reviews. Already on sale for $219 (the best-selling Roomba i7+ is $800) Amazon has a limited-time deal right now that gets you an additional $40 off. Simply apply the on-site coupon to your cart at checkout and you’ll bring the price of the eufy RoboVac down to just $179.99. That’s even cheaper than what the eufy site is selling its own device for.

The RoboVac 11S (the “S” stands for slim) measures just 2.85 inches in height (that’s smaller than a baseball) but delivers a ton of power for its size. It sucks up dirt and dust easily, with 1300Pa of suction power that stays consistent, whether you’re using the vacuum on carpet, hardwood or tiles.

Large, grippy wheels maneuver from carpets to floors with ease, and won’t get stuck in corners either. The RoboVac uses “drop-sensing technology” to avoid falling down stairs and to navigate tricky ledges. Its built-in sensors also help it avoid crashing into objects when moving around the room.

Eufy says its “BoostIQ Technology” automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed — say, when picking up crumbs or spilled cereal on the floor. It’s great for pet hair too.

The vacuum does all this while remaining no louder than a microwave. We’ve set the robot to clean while working from home and barely noticed it going.

A single charge gets you up to 100 minutes of cleaning time. The vacuum will automatically return to its charging dock when it needs to power up.

This set gets you the RoboVac 11S, a remote control, charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, an extra set of filters, four side brushes and an owner’s manual. You also get a 12-month warranty in case you run into any problems.

The eufy RoboVac 11S is one of the most popular robot vacuums on Amazon and this extra $40 off deal will move fast, so we recommend picking this up soon if you’re interested.