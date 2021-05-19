Ring’s Cameras Make Home Security Simple — and They Start at Just $100

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Smart security cameras have become extremely popular over the past few years because they offer a simple way to keep tabs on your home while you’re away. Better still, they work over Wi-Fi, which means you don’t need to string a bunch of cables around your home, or set up a viewing station in the corner of one room.

One of the most prominent smart security camera makers is Ring, a company who earned its reputation by making the first modern video doorbell. Ring has expanded its security camera offerings recently, which has a big upside: You can now set up and manage a whole-home security system from a single app on your phone.

This beats mixing and matching equipment from different manufacturers, which can get tedious. It also gives you the option to start with one camera, then build up a whole-home security system over time. If you’re setting up your first home security system, or upgrading from an older one, we recommend you seriously consider what Ring has to offer.

What Are the Best Ring Security Cameras?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best ring security camera for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Video Resolution: All of the Ring cameras we’re recommending record 1080P (Full HD) video, so you’ll always have a clear image. They also have a night mode, which allows them to accurately capture video during low-light situations.

Power Source: Some of Ring’s security equipment runs on batteries, but others need to be connected to exiting wiring or an outlet all the time.

Motion Sensing: Every Ring camera has a motion sensor, which sends your phone a notification when it’s triggered. In one tap, you’ll be able to get a live view from the camera to see what’s going on.

Cloud Storage: If you want the cameras to save video clips to the cloud when they sense motion, you’ll need a Ring Protect plan. Plans start at $3 per month ($30) a year, and allow you to store video clips from the last 60 days in the cloud, where you can access and download them whenever you want.

Smart Features: Ring is owned by Amazon, so all of its gear works with the Amazon Echo. You can use Amazon’s smart assistant to get a live view from any camera on an Echo Show.

1. Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon

Ring recently updated its entry-level video doorbell with an improved sensor to record higher quality video, bringing it more in line with the company’s more premium offerings.

The only major difference is that this video doorbell doesn’t run on battery power. You’ll need to hook it up to an existing power line, or have one installed. If you’re replacing a powered doorbell, this won’t be an issue, but might require a little DIY project (or call to the electrician) if you don’t.

If you’re fine with that restriction, the Ring Video Doorbell is the only model you’ll need — if you’re not, consider upgrading to one of Ring’s battery-powered models. It’ll do a good job keeping the front of your home safe, and you won’t find a better option under $100.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell at $99.99

2. Ring Peephole Cam

Amazon

Most video doorbells are designed for homeowners, but the Ring Peephole Cam is the perfect fit for apartment dwellers. The slim, battery-powered doorbell comes with a peg that slides into your door’s peephole — no wiring or major door disassembly required.

If you’re a renter, you should check with your landlord before removing a piece of your apartment door, but the peephole can be reinstalled later. Ring bundles the Peephole Cam with its Chime accessory, which acts like a Wi-Fi range extender to make sure your camera is always connected to the internet.

The Ring Peephole Cam is a unique solution to a home security problem non-homeowners face every day. If you live in an apartment, it’s a home security essential.

Buy: Ring Peephole Cam at $149.99

3. Ring Indoor Cam

Amazon

While Ring is known for its doorbell cameras, it also offers more traditional home security equipment.

The company’s Indoor Cam is a short, flexible security camera which you can angle upward or downward so that your door or window stays perfectly in frame. It needs to be connected to an outlet at all times, but Ring offers a battery-powered option if you’re trying to cut down on cable clutter.

A Wi-Fi connected indoor security camera is the first piece of smart home security equipment we recommend because it can be used by homeowners or renters, and the Ring Indoor Cam is a solid choice.

Buy: Ring Indoor Cam at $99.99

4. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Amazon

The Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the company’s elite most elite video doorbell, and its advanced security features are worth the upgrade.

It can record video at 1536P (better than HD) resolution, and captures a far taller field of view, so you end up with a bigger picture. The Doorbell Pro 2 features a premium motion detector that can recognize movement from up to 20 feet away, so you can get notified more quickly when someone is approaching your home.

Its most clever feature is called “Alexa Greetings,” which allows you to set a pre-recorded message for anyone who shows up at your door when you’re not home. These features are very helpful, but the tradeoff is that the Video Doorbell Pro 2 has to be connected to a power source at all times.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at $249.99

5. Ring Floodlight Camera

Amazon

If you want to keep an eye on the outside of your home, we recommend Ring’s Floodlight Camera.

When it’s armed, its motion detector will trigger two floodlights to turn on, so it can get the best possible recording of your intruder. It also activates a siren, so the would-be burglar knows they’ve been caught. This three-in-one security camera is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in Ring’s portfolio.

The only thing to consider is that the camera needs to be hardwired to an electrical box to work. A battery wouldn’t be able to supply enough power for the lights, siren, and camera simultaneously. If you want a more modest outdoor security camera, Ring’s Spotlight Cam is the right pick. It doesn’t have a siren, and its light aren’t as bright, but it can run on battery power.

Buy: Ring Floodlight Camera at $179.99