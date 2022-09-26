This Retro-Inspired Bluetooth Record Player Just Got a Massive $85 Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re just starting your vinyl collection or adding a second system, finding the right high-quality record player that’s ready to play out of the box can become a head-spinning task. But with more brands releasing reliable turntables online, there’s no shortage of the best record player deals to jump on right now.

Normally $239.99, you can get the 1 By One turntable for a 25% discount at the time of this writing, bringing the price down to as little as $179.97. You can also nab an additional $25 off by clicking the coupon below the product’s price. If you’re keeping score, that’s about an $85 discount on a top-rated record player for any music lover

Buy 1 BY ONE Turntable $154.97

One of its biggest selling points is its own built-in speakers — you can simply start spinning your records right out of the box. But for audiophiles looking to use the turntable with external speakers, you can connect an external pair thanks to the player’s built-in amplifier. When you’re between records, it also has Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music to the table’s speaker from another device.

Buying a record player online can come with its share of confusion if you’re not sure what you’re looking for, but this versatile player comes with all you need to spin your favorite LPs.

With a 4.5 star rating (out of five stars), it has over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, with many reviewers noting its reliable Bluetooth connection, good sound quality, and the convenience of having built-in speakers.

It’s one of the best Bluetooth turntable deals we’ve spotted online this season, but like with any deals on Amazon, it could disappear without notice before you decide to add it to your cart.

Buy Udreamer Record Player $59.99

Another record player deal you need to know right now? There are a ton of discounted turntables on Amazon right now, but you can’t beat this vintage-style player with built-in speakers — $100 off the retail price and on sale for just $59.99. Plus, click on the coupon below the product’s price for an additional $10 off. Don’t let its classic looks fool you either — this belt-driven player spins at three speeds, connects to external speakers, and even lets you listen to music through its built-in Bluetooth connection.

Want more of our picks for the best record players to buy right now? Check out our lists of the best Bluetooth turntables and the best record players under $100.

Looking for more? Subscribe to the RS Recommends newsletter for tips, deals, and top recommendations from our team of editors.