Silent and Healthy: The Quietest Air Purifiers for Clean Air in Your Home

During the worst of the pandemic, something in the air shifted. More specifically, people quarantining in their homes began paying closer attention to air quality inside. And not just to avoid getting sick either, but for whatever else was in the air, like gasses and fumes from home appliances, allergens from pets and pollen, and mold and mildew invisibly lurking behind walls and surfaces out-of-sight. Almost overnight, air purifiers were on everyone’s radar.

And while a good air purifier will prevent your respiratory system from being disturbed, it shouldn’t annoy your ears. That’s why we’ve selected the most silent units that also pack some serious purifying power. Here’s what you need to know about buying the best quiet air purifier for your setup.

What to Look For in a Quiet Air Purifier

Here’s the criteria our product editors considered when choosing the best quiet air purifiers for your home — and what you should look for when shopping for your own.

Noise Level: The noise level of an air purifier is one of the most important factors to consider. Ideally, you want a model that operates at 50 decibels or lower, which is about the volume of a quiet conversation. Some models even operate as low as 20 decibels, which is barely noticeable, but this also depends on what power level you want the machine to be running at. When selecting the model you want, pay attention to the manufacturer’s noise level ratings and customer reviews to get a sense of how truly loud the unit is in real-world settings.

Room Size: When shopping for an air purifier, it's important to consider the size of the room you want to purify. Make sure to check the square footage coverage of each unit before making a purchase. If you have a large room, you may need a more powerful air purifier, while a smaller unit may be sufficient for a tighter space. These can cover a surprising amount of space too, and one large unit is often enough for a classroom or 1,000+ square foot living space.

Filter Type: Most air purifiers use either a HEPA or activated carbon filter, or a combination of both. HEPA filters are best for removing airborne particles such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, while activated carbon filters are better at removing odors and harmful gases. If you have specific needs, such as allergies or asthma, go for a model that has a HEPA filter. Some air purifiers also use additional filters, such as pre-filters, to capture larger particles, and mesh filters which can be rinsed off and re-used.

Energy Efficiency: Air purifiers can consume a lot of energy, which can add up to a high electricity bill. Look for models that are Energy Star certified, which means they meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These models are specifically designed to consume less power, which can save you money in the long run if you’re using it consistently.

Design: Some models are bulky and can take up a lot of space, while others are more compact and can be placed on a tabletop, but there are pros and cons to each. Look for a design that fits your lifestyle and aesthetic preferences. Some models also come with additional features, such as color-changing lights, that can add to the overall design appeal, but also indicate the air quality level in the room by color-coding for a quick-glance status update.

Additional Features: Some air purifiers come with additional features, such as air quality sensors, automatic shut-off, and remote controls. These features can add convenience and improve the overall user experience. However, keep in mind that these additional features can also increase the price of the unit, often without adding much in the way of quality and functionality. Consider which attributes are important to you and make sure the model you choose has the features you need. We’ve selected our top picks here.

What Are the Best Quiet Air Purifiers?

From Bissell to Dreo, these brands deliver the best quiet air purifiers you can buy online.

1. Airdog X8 Air Purifier The Airdog X8 Air Purifier is an absolute game-changer for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home. After trying it out for a few weeks, we were instantly impressed by its ease of use, powerful filtering, and most importantly, minimal noise levels on most of the lower settings. This unit can filter out even the tiniest particles, thanks to its advanced ionic technology, and it’s extremely satisfying to see all the nastiness that it’s pulled out of the air after only a few hours. Size-wise, it’s on the larger end of the bunch here, but the sleek and modern look seems to fit into any room without feeling like it’s taking up too much space. Another thing that sets the Airdog X8 apart from other air purifiers on the market is its user-friendly interface. It’s incredibly easy to set up and control, and the LED screen provides real-time feedback on the air quality. We kept it running constantly, on automatic, and watched as it kicked into high gear when it sensed any allergens and pollutants around. Especially when on high, the filtration capabilities are extremely powerful, and the unit can cover over 1,000 square feet of area. Buy Airdog X8 Air Purifier $1,199.00

2. Dreo Macro Max Air Purifier On top of being quiet when it’s in use, DREO’s air purifier is equipped with automatic active purification, which searches for contaminants in the air and quickly deals with pollutants before they become a threat. The Macro Max also has an early detection sensor, which consistently alerts you to air quality readings in real-time. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, making it easy to use with voice or access more functions through the Dreo app. We particularly liked the large air quality monitoring display with LED screen that provides detailed air quality readings, including PM 2.5, clean air percentage, and different color indicators depending on air quality status. There’s also a smart care algorithm that monitors filter usage precisely, optimizing the filter life to last longer and reminding you to change it at the right time. Buy Dreo Macro Max Air Purifier $219.99

3. Alen 45i Air Purifier Clean and sleek with its smooth white exterior, the Breathesmart 45i is compact and skinny, with an impressive low noise level of just 23db. It’s convenient to carry from room to room, with a weight of 15 pounds and a built-in handle. But one of the real standout features is the B4-PURE filter, which is specifically designed for medium to extra-large spaces, including living rooms, bedrooms, nurseries, laundry rooms, bathrooms, offices, kitchens, and basements. This powerful filter is effective at trapping allergens, pollen, fur, pet dander, mildew, and even aerosolized viruses. Its 3-stage H13 True HEPA filtration system captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, snagging viruses, bacteria, mold spores, and smoke with activated carbon. You’ll be able to smell the difference in a home with smokers and pets. Additionally, the air purifier has a Laser Smart Sensor that detects airborne particles and displays the current air quality. It uses five different colors to represent air quality: Blue = Excellent, Green = Good, Orange = Fair, Red = Poor, Purple = Bad air quality (high particle levels). This feature makes it especially easy to see the air quality in your home at a quick glance. Buy Alen 45i Air Purifier $428.98

4. Nuwave OxyPure Air Purifier The Nuwave OxyPure ZERO Smart Air Purifier is an impressive piece of technology that exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and functionality. It boasts a sleek and modern design that blends well with any home decor, and its compact size made it easy to move around. Its advanced air filtration system utilizes a four-stage process to effectively remove pollutants and allergens from the air, and it can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, which includes most common airborne irritants like dust, pollen, and pet dander. Another standout feature of the Nuwave OxyPure ZERO is its smart capabilities. The device can connect to WiFi and be controlled via a dedicated mobile app and remote, which allows for easy monitoring and adjustment of settings. It also has built-in sensors that can detect changes in air quality and adjust the fan speed accordingly. In terms of noise level, the Nuwave OxyPure ZERO operates quietly even on the highest fan setting. Buy Nuwave OxyPure Air Purifier $399.99