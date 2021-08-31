The Best Projectors You Can Get Online Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TV screens have gotten bigger, thinner, and sharper over the past 10 years, but none of them can create the immersive experience of a home projector.

Projectors can create screens up to 300 inches, but require only one foot of space, and a spare, empty wall. Advancements in display technology have led to substantial improvements in picture quality for projectors, so you no longer need to spend a lot to get a lot.

If you’re setting up a home theater system, and want to use a projector instead of a TV, Amazon is the first place you should check. The e-commerce giant has the widest selection of projectors available at the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Plus, the site always has the latest models the moment they’re available.

What Are the Best Projectors On Amazon?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best outdoor projector for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Native Resolution: A lot of projectors accept an HD video signal, but many of them can’t create an HD image. These lower-end projectors use a technology called downsampling to take the raw, high resolution footage and reduce its quality. None of the projectors in this guide have this restriction.

Brightness: A projector’s brightness determines how susceptible the image it’s throwing is susceptible to sunlight. The brighter the projector, the better it fares when you’re using it in a room with light pollution. Light is measured in lumens, and our picks all have a luminosity of at least 600, but most are between 2,000 and 3,000.

Ports: Inputs, commonly known as ports, are what allow you to hook up gear (think game console or Blu-Ray player) to your projector. All of our recommendations have at least one HDMI port, which is the most common connector used to connect accessories to a projector or TV.

Speakers: Projectors haven’t traditionally had built-in speakers because small audio systems weren’t up to snuff. That’s changed recently, and most of the projectors below have impressive sound systems given their size.

1. Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

Editor’s Pick

Brandt Ranj / Rolling Stone

Epson’s EpiqVision Mini EF12 is without question the best all-around projector we’ve ever tested.

It has a native resolution of 1080P and lumens of brightness, which creates a rich, vibrant picture even in non-ideal lightning conditions. We don’t recommend using it with the windows open at noon, but you’ll have a good experience if you draw the blinds.

The EpiqVision Mini EF12 is equipped with two HDMI ports a USB-A port, one Mini-USB port, and a headphone jack. This is an ample array of inputs, especially because this projector runs Android, which means you can access your favorite streaming apps without plugging in a media streaming device.

Epson teamed up with Yamaha to create the EpiqVision Mini EF12’s audio system, which is truly world class. It’s the best stereo speaker system we’ve ever heard in a projector. If you’re using this projector in a home theater environment, you can get 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos by connecting it to a stereo receiver via its HDMI ARC (audio return channel) port.

It’s hard to find fault with Epson’s EpiqVision Mini EF12 unless you want a native 4K projector. If that’s not your goal, we can’t recommend Epson’s projector highly enough.

Buy: Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 at $999.99

2. Vankyo V600

Best Value Projector

Amazon

The Vankyo V600 is the perfect example of how far projectors have progressed in the past few years.

For just $99.99 (Amazon is currently offering a $90 coupon) you get a native 1080P projector that can create a 300-inch screen. The V600 features a generous amount of inputs, including two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, one VGA port, an AV (composite) output, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot.

You’ll have no problems connecting any accessories to this projector, and its stereo speaker system should provide pretty good sound. If you need better audio, you can always connect the speaker to larger, external speakers instead.

Although it compares very favorably to the other projectors in this guide, the V600 doesn’t create as bright a screen. That won’t be an issue if you’re using it in a basement, but may interfere with daytime viewing in a living room. That’s a small caveat considering how much value the V600 provides for its price.

Buy: Vankyo V600 at $189.99

3. AAXA P7 Mini Projector

Best Portable Projector

Amazon

If you want to take a projector with you when you travel, or don’t have a lot of space for it in your living room, AAXA’s P7 is the best choice.

This projector is basically a 4.7-inch cube that weighs 1.5 pounds; It’s almost small enough to fit in a pocket. Despite its petite frame the AAXA P7 can still create a 1080P image with a brightness of 600 lumens. We’ve tried one of AAXA’s projectors in the past, and were impressed by its picture quality. Although it’s designed to be plugged in most of the time, AAXA’s P7 Mini Projector can run on battery power for up to 90 minutes.

AAXA didn’t have to sacrifice much to make the P7 Mini live up to its name, either. The projector has one HDMI port, a USB-A port, an AV port, and a headphone jack. You shouldn’t expect much from its speaker system, but it’ll certainly work in a pinch. The only slight downside we found is that this projector can only create a 120-inch screen, which isn’t that big of a deal in general use.

AAXA’s P7 Mini Projector proves big things can come in small packages.

Buy: AAXA P7 Mini Projector at $379.99

4. Nebula Mars II Pro

Best Battery-Powered Projector

Amazon

If you plan on throwing outdoor movie nights while the weather is still nice, the Nebula Mars II Pro is the projector to get.

Its native resolution is 720P, but that was a necessary concession to allow the Mars II Pro to last up to three hours on battery power. Nebula didn’t skimp anywhere else. This projector has a maximum brightness of 500 lumens, a 10 watt stereo system, and runs Android, so you can stream apps directly from the projector. This all-in-one approach adds to the Mars II Pro’s overall portability.

In terms of ports, the Mars II Pro has the basics: one HDMI port, one USB port, and a headphone jack. This isn’t a lot of inputs, but the idea is that you’ll be taking this projector to places where you won’t have access to very many cables.

If you’d like to use a projector that won’t be constrained to where you have outlets, Nebula’s Mars II Pro is the top choice.

Buy: Nebula Mars II Pro at $549.99

5. BenQ TK800M

Best 4K Projector

Amazon

If what you care about is raw performance, BenQ’s TK800M is a no-compromise projector.

It has a maximum resolution of 4K (twice that of 1080P) and its brightness tops out a 3,000 lumens. You’ll have little trouble watching the highest resolution videos available right now in a room with a fair amount of light saturation. These specs are complemented by the projector’s HDR (high dynamic range) support, which guarantees that colors look vivid.

The TK800M features two HDMI ports, one Mini-USB port, a USB-A port, a VGA port, an audio input, and an audio output. You’ll have no issues plugging in your accessories of choice into this projector. The only area the TK800M falls a little short is in its audio system, which is made up of a single five watt speaker. We recommend connecting external speakers for the best experience.

If you just got a new game console, or want to set up a home theater system that’ll last several years, Benq’s TK800M is the one we recommend.

Buy: BenQ TK800M at $999.00