Safe & Secure: Keep Your Personal Data Private With These Phone Screen Protectors

Data privacy and the risk of having our personal information stolen digitally is something that’s consistently on the news, and on everyone’s minds when we’re online (which, is always, nowadays). And while the increasing amount of personal and sensitive information we store on our smartphones still needs to be protected from hackers, it’s absolutely crucial to protect our privacy from another, more localized threat: prying eyes. The best privacy phone screen protectors can help keep your sensitive data safe by restricting the visibility of your phone screen to anyone except you, especially in crowded places.

It’s an affordable addition to any smartphone or tablet, and we highly recommend it. However, with so many options available on Amazon, it can be challenging to select the best ones. That’s why we’ve broken down all the essential features to consider when selecting a privacy screen protector that works for you.

Privacy Phone Screen Protector Buying Guide

From the screen protector’s compatibility with your phone to its privacy level, these are the features to keep in mind when shopping for yours.

Compatibility: The first and most crucial feature to consider when purchasing a privacy phone screen protector on Amazon is compatibility: if the protector doesn’t fit your phone screen, it’s useless to you. Ensure that the screen protector you are purchasing is compatible with your phone’s model, and don’t just assume that it will be. Most phone manufacturers have different screen sizes and shapes, and the screen protector needs to match your phone model for it to function correctly – we can’t stress this enough, and it’s also a huge disappointment to choose a protector you’re excited about only to have it not fit.

Privacy Level: The privacy level of a phone screen protector is the degree to which it restricts visibility of the screen from side angles. A high privacy level means that the screen will be difficult to see from the side, which is often where unwanted eyes are lurking, unless viewed directly from the front where you'll most likely be looking at it. Lower privacy levels allow more visibility from the side angles, but consider your needs when selecting a privacy level. If you use your phone to access sensitive data, such as bank account details, a high privacy level screen protector is recommended no matter what.

Material: Privacy phone screen protectors are usually made of tempered glass or plastic. Tempered glass is more durable and scratch-resistant than plastic, and it feels smoother to the touch, but plastic screen protectors, on the other hand, are cheaper and more flexible than tempered glass. However, plastic screen protectors are more susceptible to scratches and may require more frequent replacements, especially if your phone is prone to lots of drops and damage or a rough work environment.

Thickness: The thickness of a privacy phone screen protector is an essential feature to consider. As expected, thicker screen protectors offer better protection against drops and impacts. However, the downside is that thicker screen protectors can affect touch sensitivity and may even make the phone feel bulkier in your pocket and hand. There are plenty of thinner screen protectors that are less noticeable and don’t affect touch sensitivity nearly as much, but, they offer less protection against drops and impacts.

Anti-Fingerprint Coating: One of the most frustrating things about using a phone screen protector is dealing with smudges and fingerprints. Anti-fingerprint coatings reduce the visibility of smudges and fingerprints on the screen, making it easier to clean and maintain (and for you to view the screen without constantly seeing grime and dirt). Consider purchasing a privacy phone screen protector with an anti-fingerprint coating for an overall better user experience, particularly if fingerprint smudges are already a problem.

Easy Installation: Installing a phone screen protector can be one of those tasks that sounds quick and easy but ends up being frustrating, especially if you've never done it before. Some privacy phone screen protectors now come with installation kits that make it simpler to install the screen protector and smooth out any air bubbles that are trapped underneath the surface.

Warranty: A good privacy phone screen protector should come with a warranty, and luckily, most do. This gives you peace of mind knowing that if anything goes wrong, you can get a replacement or a refund. Check the product description on Amazon to confirm that the screen protector comes with one, or at least a customer service contact email or phone number.

What Are the Best Phone Screen Protectors?

With the above buying advice in mind, these are the top phone screen protectors to upgrade your device’s privacy.

1. UNBREAKcable Privacy Screen Protector Our overall top pick, the anti-spy protection here keeps your screen visible only to you when you’re using it directly in front of your face, ideal for use in public places like buses, elevators, and metros where others may try to sneak a peek at your phone screen. The installation process is also a breeze, thanks to the included auto-alignment installation frame. And the open-edge design ensures that it’s totally case-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues. In terms of quality, the protector is coated with a hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layer, and features 9H hardness tempered glass that effectively protects your screen from scratches, small falls, bumps, and even fingerprints and smudges. Despite the privacy feature, the protector still maintains 99.99 percent HD clarity, so you can still enjoy an amazing viewing experience without sacrificing quality. Plus, the glass composition preserves touchscreen sensitivity, ensuring that your phone responds accurately to your touch. Buy UNBREAKcable Privacy Screen Protector $19.99

2. Geviaho Privacy Screen Protector This tough tempered glass material is seriously impressive, with a seven-level hardness rating that effectively guards against scratches, scuffs, and other potential damage. This also means your phone screen is less likely to shatter upon impact, even when dropping into the toughest places. Another bonus is the included camera lens screen protector, which is made of HD clear tempered glass that doesn’t affect the quality of your photos. Installation is also made easy, and the package includes a cleaning set to ensure a smooth, bubble-free application. It’s important to note that you’ll need to activate touch sensitivity in your phone’s settings to get the full functionality of the fingerprint unlock feature. And when adding your fingerprints, be sure to press harder and wait a few seconds for each press. Buy Geviaho Privacy Screen Protector $13.99

3. Ailun Privacy Screen Protector This pack includes two privacy screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, which provide maximum protection from scratches, scrapes, and bumps. The camera lens protector is specially designed to integrate seamlessly with the iPhone’s augmented reality feature, providing optimal light transmittance and night shooting capabilities without the need for a flash hole position. The screen is only visible to persons directly in front of it, making it a great option for public places such as buses, elevators, and metros. However, due to the privacy cover darkening the image, you’ll probably need to turn up the device’s display brightness when using it. Installation is easy with the included tutorial, and the high-definition clear hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating helps protect against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints while enhancing the screen’s visibility. Buy Ailun Privacy Screen Protector $9.88

4. Pehael Privacy Screen Protector The anti-spy tempered glass here helps to hide your personal and sensitive information from strangers, while still maintaining visual comfort. The package comes with three screen protectors, wet/dry wipes, and dust removal stickers, ensuring that you have everything you need for a successful installation. Made from the highest quality tempered glass with bubble-free adhesives, this screen protector maintains the original touch experience of your phone. Additionally, it is case-friendly, allowing you to use almost all kinds of cases, and there’s also a lifetime warranty included too. Buy Pehael Privacy Screen Protector $6.89

5. JETech Privacy Screen Protector This screen protector is specially designed to fit a 6.1-inch screen and offers superior protection for your iPhone. The ultra-thin tempered glass resists scratches, ensuring your screen remains pristine even when dropped multiple times. With an open edge design, this screen protector is case-friendly and easy to install without bubbles, fingerprints, or dust. The privacy protection feature ensures that your personal information is safe from strangers since the screen is only visible to the person directly in front of it. Buy JETech Privacy Screen Protector $6.89