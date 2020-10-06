The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Have Already Started to Leak

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day is October 13 and 14, and the site is offering a ton of deals and discounts on top-rated electronics, from TVs and projectors, to speakers, headphones and smart home devices.

What are the Best Prime Day Tech Deals?

Prime Day tech deals drove a record number of sales last year, with Amazon reporting more than 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, and one million headphones sold during the two-day sales event.

Prime Day 2019 was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote among the best-sellers. Deals on these top tech items are expected again for Prime Day 2020.

EARLY PRIME DAY DEAL: Echo Dot (Two-Pack), $39.98 with code DOTPRIME2PK

How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the deals. While some offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, most of the best Prime Day deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members.

The Latest Prime Day Tech Deals [Updating Below]

Many deals are already live on the site. Bookmark this page and keep checking back as we update the list of the best Prime Day 2020 tech deals here.

Two Echo Dot Devices for $39.98

Regularly $39.99 each, Amazon’s Prime Day deal gets you two of its best-selling Alexa smart speakers for $39.98. Use promo code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout.

Purchase: Echo Dot (Two-Pack), $39.98 on Amazon.

$100 off Fire TV Recast (DVR) — now just $129.99

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast functions like a DVR, letting you record TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, and watch back your content on any device (even your phone). Record up to two shows at once, and store up to 75 hours of HD programming. Regularly $229, it’s on sale during Prime Day for just $129.

Purchase: Fire TV Recast, $129.99 on Amazon.

$100 off Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV — now just $179.99

Get this all-new 43-inch smart TV from Toshiba at its lowest price ever — just $179.99. This 2020 edition sets up in minutes and gets you access to all your streaming apps, plus Alexa capabilities. Picture-wise, this TV delivers full HD viewing with big, bright colors and full-scale sound.

Purchase: Toshiba 43-Inch Fire TV, $179.99 on Amazon.

$100 off Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition – now just $199.99

Get the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for just $199.99 (regularly $299.99). This brand-new model was just released in 2020 and features 4K Ultra HD picture quality with more than eight million pixels for incredible clarity and contrasts. Pair it with your WiFi to turn the TV into your smart home hub. It works with Alexa too, while Fire TV gets you access to all your favorite apps and shows.

Purchase: Insignia 43-Inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV, $199.99 on Amazon.

Get a Blink Security Camera for Just $24.99

Save on the best-selling Blink Mini indoor security camera. The portable camera gets you 1080P HD quality viewing plus motion detection and two-way audio that lets you talk to visitors or unexpected guests. The camera pairs easily with your phone to send you alerts whenever motion is detected.

Regularly $34.99, this Prime Day deal gets you a camera for $24.99. You can also get two cameras for $49.98, or get an Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini for just $54.99.

Purchase: Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera, $24.99 on Amazon

$50 off Bose Solo 5 Soundbar – now just $199

This isn’t timed to Prime Day but right now Amazon has slashed $50 off the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Solo 5 delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone.

Purchase: Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, $199, on Amazon