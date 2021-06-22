From a Fire TV Stick to an HD Security Cam, These Are the Best Prime Day Deals Under $40

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day is in its second day, and there’s still time to get a lot of great deals. To save you time, we rounded up the best ones you can get for under $40, which includes some great tech accessories and deep discounts on popular streaming services.

Remember: the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access in time for Prime Day.

Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Membership

Get instant access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks and podcasts online with a free Kindle Unlimited membership for 30 days (regularly $9.99). Once your free month is up, get two months of Kindle Unlimited for just $4.99 total here (regularly $19.99).

Get 3 Free Months Of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu When You Buy A Fire TV or Fire Tablet

Amazon and Disney have partnered for what may be the best Prime Day deal of 2021. If you get an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire Tablet, you’ll get three free months of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. This bundle usually costs $13.99 per month, which means you’ll actually end up saving money if you get the Fire TV Stick 4K, which only costs $24.99 right now.

Get two months of Starz, Showtime, Paramount+ and More for $2

Prime Video Channels allow you to subscribe to popular streaming services from within Amazon, so you don’t need to create separate accounts for each one. Right now, you can get two months of any channel for just $2, which can save you as much as $20.

Just $10 for Top-Rated 15W Wireless Charger

The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is just $9.99 right now for Prime Day. The wireless charger is compatible for all iPhones and Androids and can even charge your AirPods through their charging case. Its 15W capacity means it charges your devices up to 30% faster than standard wireless chargers. Get an extra 5% off when you apply the on-site coupon.

Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone Just $38 (regularly $70)

The chic wireless charger is made from natural stones that give off the look and feel of marble, and it’s designed by artisans in Italy. But there’s a ton of charging capacity here too, with fast charging up to 10W for all iPhone and Android devices, and the ability to wirelessly charge your AirPods and other earbuds too.

Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39

Roku’s Steaming Stick+ is a 4K media streamer that gives you quick access to services like Prime Video in the highest resolution possible. It supports high dynamic range video and Dolby Atmos audio, so you’ll have the best possible audio and visual experience possible if you have the right equipment. Regularly $49.99+, it’s on sale for just $39 right now.

43% off Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

The Blink Mini has a motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night, so you can tell your dog to get off the couch or make sure the kids aren't playing too rough. You can check in live through the app (or tell Alexa to look at a specific room), and get alerts when motion is detected. Regularly $34.99, this smart security camera lets you see it all for just $19.99.

Get Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs For $13

These smart plugs let you control anything that's plugged into them by using an app on your phone, and cost just $6.50 a pop thanks to Prime Day.

Kootek Camping Hammock for Only $25.99

If you haven't taken a nap in a hammock yet this season, what are you waiting for? Now's your chance to get a discounted hammock-for-two that you can set up when you're camping or just lounging in your backyard. This Kootek camp hammock is up to 21% off at the time of publication. Before adding it to your cart, don't forget to apply the 10% coupon for extra savings on a piece of gear you're about to get a ton of use out of this summer.

Get The Amazon Echo Auto For $14.99

The Amazon Auto is an adapter that brings Alexa into your car, and it’s just $14 right now. Amazon is sweetening the deal even further by bundling this accessory with six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, which typically costs $7.99 per month. That’s a combined savings of $83.

Once it’s hooked up via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable, you can use Alexa to play music from your streaming service of choice, or control smart accessories in your home. This allows you to turn smart lightbulbs on in your house as you’re pulling up, so you don’t walk into a dark space.

If you're all-in on Alexa in your home, the Amazon Auto is a cheap way to add the same functionality everywhere you drive.

Get The Anker Nano Charger For $23.99

Anker's Nano charger is the same size as Apple's standard power adapter, but it's four-times more power adapter. It can recharge an iPhone's battery to nearly 50% in about a half hour. Anker bundles this adapter with a Lightning to USB-C cable, so you can start fast charging your iPhone immediately.