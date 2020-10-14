The Best Prime Day Apple Deals

Apple never holds sales — even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday — but Amazon has slashed the prices on its computers, tablets, and headphones as part of Prime Day.

Amazon’s blowout annual sale is a great time to shop for most tech, but these Apple deals are particularly notable — in some cases, you’ll find its gear for its lowest price ever.

Save $50 on AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s newest headphones, and they’re the best totally wireless earbuds we’ve used. They get five hours of music playback, and automatically recharge when placed in their case. The AirPods Pro main feature is active noise cancellation, which uses microphones to block outside sounds from reaching your ears. This feature is rare in earbuds, and works really well. Amazon’s $50 discount brings the AirPods Pro down to their lowest price ever.

AirPods Pro, $199

Note: Apple’s non-Pro AirPods are available for $114.99 as a Prime Day special.

Save $150 on the 2020 MacBook Air

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is the company’s most popular laptop by far, and it’s $150 off on Prime Day. It has a 13.3-inch screen, 8GB or RAM (memory), 256GB of storage, a 720P HD webcam, and an Intel i3 processor. It comes in three colors: rose gold, silver, and space gray, so you can match your iPhone or iPad. The Air’s key feature is its small size; it weighs 2.8 pounds, and is only .16-inches thick at its thinnest point. Amazon knocked $150 off the MacBook Air’s price ($100 will be taken off at checkout), which means its back down to its lowest price ever.

MacBook Air, $849

Save $120 on Beats Solo Pro Headphones

Apple hasn’t released over-ear headphones, but the Beats Solo Pros are the next best thing. They feature Apple’s H1 chip, which reduces lag when they’re paired with Apple devices, although they can be paired to any phone, tablet, or computer over Bluetooth. Beats says the Solo Pros get 22 hours of battery life per charge, and offer three hours of music playback when you plug them in for 10 minutes. Like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Solo Pros support active noise cancellation, so you can tune out the world when you listen to your music. This $100 Prime Day discount brings the headphones down to their lowest price yet.

Beats Solo Pro, $179.95

Save $50 on the 2020 iPad Pro



Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $50 cheaper this Prime Day. This tablet has a large, high resolution “retina” display, 128GB of storage, and comes in two colors: silver, and space gray. The tablet has a set of 12MP and 10MP (megapixel) back facing cameras, and a 7MP front-facing camera, so you can take high resolution photos, or video conference with great results. Apple says you can get 10 hours of usage on a single charge, but your millage may vary based on your brightness settings and the apps you use. A $50 discount may not seem like much, but this is the one of the first times Apple’s new iPad has been on sale period.

iPad Pro, $949.99