Big Power, Low Price: The Best Portable Phone Chargers Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We rely on our smartphones now more than ever before, whether we’re trying to access our boarding passes, check directions, or pay for a coffee. Even though it’s great we can rely on our devices for a variety of reasons, it also has the potential to leave us vulnerable and stranded should our phones run out of charge while we’re on the go. Enter the best portable phone chargers under $20, which keep your phone powered up without breaking the bank.

Buying Guide: Best Portable Phone Chargers Under $20

If you’re shopping for a new phone charger for an upcoming trip, you don’t have to shell out a ton of cash to get a reliable one with serious power. In fact, it’s easier than ever to find a top-rated portable phone charger that’s both easy on your wallet and powerful enough to recharge your phone in a pinch. For under $20, you can find a reliable, highly efficient portable phone charger that fulfills your travel needs.

However, the market is flooded with portable phone charger models, and some are better than others. When looking for the best portable phone charger, think about its battery life, design, dependability, and charge speed. It’s also important to take note of which devices the portable charger is compatible with. Many portable chargers are universal, but check ahead of time to make sure your phone will work with the charger you’re buying.

Some portable phone chargers also come with an attached output cable, which is a helpful feature for those of us who are always scrambling to find a cable to use. Otherwise, most portable phone chargers will require that you have a separate cable.

The Best Portable Phone Chargers Under $20

We’ve scoured the internet for the best portable phone chargers under $20 so you don’t have to. All of these picks are affordable, and they’re each an ideal fit for any commute or trip.

1. Vanyust Mini Phone Charger If you’re looking for a reliable portable phone charger on the cheap, this is one of your best options. Quality isn’t sacrificed for affordability. The charger’s battery life supports a day of charging and can fuel an iPhone X and a Samsung S9 1.3 times. It can charge two devices at once and is about the same size as a credit card. It has three different output centers, and you will need to use your own charging cords. Buy Vanyust Mini Phone Charger $7.99

2. Miady Mini Phone Charger Miady’s two-pack of portable phone chargers is one of the best value buys out there. For under $15, you get two compact phone chargers that work with both iPhones and Androids. These portable chargers are highly dependable, whether you’re traveling or just on a commute to work. Its battery life supports one full charge cycle for your smartphone. The power bank recharges rapidly, so it’s the perfect companion for long travel days. Buy Miady Mini Phone Charger $13.99

3. Anker PowerCore Portable Charger While many of the best portable phone chargers have a credit card-like shape and design, the Anker PowerCore portable charger takes compact to another level. Like a tube of chapstick, this cylinder-shaped charger slips easily into your pocket. It can provide over one full charge for an iPhone X or Samsung S9, or two full chargers for an iPhone 8. This portable phone charger even comes with an 18-month warranty. You’ll need your own lightning cable in order to charge your device. Buy Anker PowerCore Portable Charger $17.99

4. Miisso Portable Charger Need a portable phone charger that comes with its own Lightning cable? Then look no further. Miisso’s portable iPhone and iPad charger comes with an attached output cable, so you don’t need to worry about finding your own — or losing this one. The charger itself is about the size of a credit card and has three other output ports you can use, too. It can support you for a full day of your charging needs, as it can provide a little over a full charge for your Apple smartphone. Buy Miisso Portable Charger $9.99