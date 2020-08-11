The Drop-Proof Aluminum Charger With 5-Star Reviews is Finally Back in Stock

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you need to power up your laptop, phone or pair of earbuds, there’s nothing the Ridge Power Bank can’t handle. Right now, the best-selling charger is back in stock and available for just $50 at The Ridge’s online shop.

Made from a rugged anodized aluminum casing with a grippy, slip-proof design, the Ridge battery pack delivers a whopping 8000 mAh of power in a slim and portable package. The built-in lithium-polymer battery supports both wireless charging as well as traditional charging via one of five ports. Get USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB inputs, along with a USB-A and USB-C output.

A must-have for your travel kit or everyday carry, the Ridge Power Bank is one of the most convenient and versatile charging devices we’ve ever used, and ensures that your devices are always connected to power.

The Ridge

The portable power bank weighs just eight ounces and measures 5.5 x 2.75 inches — just a smidge smaller than an iPhone X. It tucks easily into a back pocket or into your bag, for easy all-day charging. It’s TSA-approved for carry-on too.

The Ridge says the battery pack has enough juice to charge an iPhone XS more than 2.5 times, and can be used to charge your Android and Pixel phones as well. If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, you don’t even have to plug it into the charger — just place your phone directly on top of the charging circle on the power bank’s surface. The company says most phones will be able to charge wirelessly even with a case on.

Reviewers have given the power bank almost all five-star reviews online. Great for travel or back to school, users say they’ve also used the battery to boost their digital cameras, earbuds and computers as well.

This portable charger won’t stay in stock for long for grab it while you can. The Ridge Wireless Power Bank is available online for just $50 right now at RidgeWallet.com.