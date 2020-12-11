The Best Video Games For the PlayStation 5

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 had the most successful video game console launches of all time. The system has been sold out since the day it was released, and continues to sell out each time a store gets any stock. It’s easy to understand why. The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s first 4K-native video game console, blowing the PlayStation 4 away in terms of raw power.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get the system for yourself — or are giving one away this holiday season — you’ll need some games to go with it. Below you’ll find the best PlayStation 5 titles you can get right now. Launch lineups can be pretty hit or miss, but the PlayStation 5 already has some great titles available right now.

What Are The Best PlayStation 5 Games?

Backwards Compatibility: Many PlayStation 4 games can be played natively on the PlayStation 5 thanks to a feature called backwards compatibility. You can download digital versions of these games from the PlayStation store, or pop in your disc.

Genres: Different types of games appeal to different people, so we’ve made sure to include titles from the biggest genres: action adventure, fighting, racing, and simulation.

ESRB Rating: The Electronic Software Rating Board determines which games are appropriate for which age group. It’s the equivalent of movie ratings like G, PG, PG-13, etc. Our guide contains games that span that spectrum, but make sure to call out why each game has earned the rating it did.

Multiplayer vs. Single Player: We made sure to balance out the games in this guide so that single player and multiplayer games are included. If you’re the only one in your household who plays games, the single-player titles we’ve chosen will last hundreds of hours but can be played in smaller chunks of time. If you want to play with friends and family, our multiplayer selections can be played over and over again without getting stale.

Online Play: Some games we chose require a subscription to PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription service. A PlayStation Plus membership allows you to play games online, and get exclusive discounts on certain titles. Sony also releases free, full PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games for PlayStation Plus customers every month, which you can play for the duration of your subscription.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the follow up to last year’s smash hit Marvel’s Spiderman, and comes bundled with that game. This two-fer offers dozens of hours of engaging action adventure gameplay in a hyper realistic version of New York City.

Miles Morales is the best PlayStation 5 game we’ve played so far. Its fast-paced combat and thoughtful story are linked to a progression system that encourages you to explore, complete side missions, and upgrade your abilities. Each new move or power expands your arsenal, offering the ability to deal with enemies and traverse the environment in a number of ways.

You’ll need a mix of stealth and combat to make your way through the game, but you get to set the balance between the two. This dynamic keeps the game fresh each time you pick up the controller.

2. The Pathless

Amazon

The Pathless is a puzzle platformer that puts you in control of a master archer, testing both your reflexes and your mind. You’re accompanied by an eagle, and your familiar will be necessary to complete your mission. We’ve only scratched the surface of this title for ourselves, but the combat felt solid, and the world looked beautiful.

3. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the latest entry in Sony’s popular LittleBigPlanet franchise. The kid-friendly platformer sees you navigating perilous worlds filled with long gaps, environmental hazards, and cute (but dangerous) enemies.

This title is a great introduction to video games for younger players, while providing a fair amount of challenge for veterans. If you’ve purchased the game on PlayStation 4, you’ll automatically have access to the PlayStation 5 version when you pick up the new console.

4. Dirt 5

Amazon

Dirt 5 is an arcade (not so realistic) racing game that lets you fly through over 70 courses in 10 locations. The game simulates different weather conditions, which will impact how your car handles, and features an array of new and classic cars.

There’s an online multiplayer mode (PlayStation Plus required) where you can play with up to 11 other human racers, and a career mode that pits you against AI racers. If you want a fun, fast racing game on PlayStation 5, Dirt 5 is your best bet.

5. NBA 2K21 – PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the most realistic basketball game yet, featuring the entire NBA roster with up-to-date stats, and dynamic team of announcers that can keep up with the action. You can play through a single-player mode called The Long Shadow, picking a team to take all the way to the finals. The PlayStation 5’s graphics power really shines through in this game, further bridging the gap between digital and real-life basketball.

6. Demon’s Souls

Amazon

Demon’s Souls made waves when it was originally released in 2010 on the PlayStation 3, but this remastered edition features such a leap in graphics and game play that it’ll feel like a new game.

The game sees you raiding a castle full of subtle traps and gruesome monsters waiting around every turn. This game requires you to spend time mastering its combat, or you’ll risk being killed over, and over, and over again. Make no mistake, this game is incredibly difficult, but you’ll get a lot of satisfaction once you’ve hit a groove.

7. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Amazon

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition carries on the series’ tradition of brutal, demon-killing action set in an apocalyptic world. It your job to get to slay the deadly beast that’s currently ravaging the planet. We’ve played the game for a little while, and were impressed at how smoothly it ran.

Combat is incredibly satisfying, and the combat (the game’s heart) is both rewarding and challenging. Killing multiple enemies with a standard weapon feels great, but mixing and matching special abilities keeps it feeling fresh.