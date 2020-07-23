Germaphobes Swear by This Screen Protector, Which Kills 99% of Surface Germs on Your Screen

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re on our phone for hours a day, texting, scrolling, or putting it right up against our faces talking into the wee hours of the night. What’s worse: the more time we spend on our phone, the more it’s exposed to the dirt and grease on our fingers, or harmful particles and germs in the air.

One way to combat that is by using an anti-bacterial screen protector, like this one from Invisible Shield. The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ offers military-grade protection against drops and scratches, while using an anti-bacterial technology to kills 99.99% of surface bacteria on your screen.

Invisible Shield says the powerful anti-bacterial coating is embedded in the glass itself, so the treatment won’t wear off. What’s more: the company’s “ClearPrint” technology is a surface treatment that reduces smudges and fingerprints, so your screen stays clear.

That’s not all either. The Glass Elite Screen Protector helps to filter out blue light — the kind of light emitted from our phone screen that causes eye strain, dry eyes and blurry vision. Without this “shielding,” harmful light exposure could lead to things like droopy eyes, headaches, and even difficulty sleeping.

You get germ-killing features and a blue light filter packed into a $50 screen protector that’s so thin and light, you’ll barely notice it’s there. It’ll hold up to accidental bumps and bruises too, and if anything happens, the company offers a Limited Lifetime Warranty for wear and damage.

Zagg has the VisionGuard+ Screen Protector for iPhone 11 and iPhone X models available. See the full selection here.