RS Recommends: Philips Hue Smart Bulbs Are Cheaper Than Ever

Philips’ Hue bulbs are the first accessory we recommend to anyone starting a smart home, and you can get a three-pack cheaper than ever on Amazon.

Philips marked this bundle down from $135 to $100, and you can an additional $15 by clipping an Amazon coupon. The discount from the coupon will only be applied at checkout, so the price in your cart will still say $100. This is the lowest price this bundle has been by about $10.

What makes Philips’ Hue Bulbs so good is their reliability and ease of use. The bulbs fit into any standard-sized light fixture, and can be controlled through either an app on your smartphone, or a smart speaker. Hue bulbs are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, and don’t require a hub to work.

In our tests, these smart bulbs are the gold standard. Setting them up takes a couple of minutes per bulbs, but you never have to worry about running into issues once they’re synced through the Hue app. Philips recently updated their app to be easier to use, so you’ll be able to change the bulbs’ brightness and color in a couple of taps. For anyone intimidated by smart home accessories, Hue bulbs are a great first step.

Our favorite feature is the Hue bulbs’ ability to scan a photo from your phone’s library, and adjust their color to recreate the lighting conditions. This allows you to partially recapture the feeling of a particularly beautiful sunset or golden hour in your home. The results only get better as you add more bulbs, which is why this bundle is so good.

The only knock we have against Hue bulbs is their higher price, but this deal makes that a moot point. If you’re planning to start or expand your smart home anytime soon, don’t miss this deal.

