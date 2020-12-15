A Decent Desktop PC Under $500? It’s Possible, and We’ve Picked Four

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Desktop computers don’t have to be absolute beasts built for speed if you’ll only be using it for things like word processing and internet browsing. In fact, you can save a significant amount of money by buying a PC without all the extra bells and whistles you know you’ll probably never use anyway.

What Are the Best Budget PCs?

The best budget PCs deliver the reliability and performance of a good desktop computer, while streamlining features and functions to things you’ll actually need. These computers are great for writing, checking emails, streaming videos and basic designing and editing. Most of these models can handle some mid-level games, but it’s not generally what they’re designed to do. Desktop PCs are usually upgradable though, and you can purchase parts such as additional RAM, a more powerful graphics card (just make sure it’s compatible with the other parts), as well as an extra fan or two, and easily install it for faster first-person shooters and multi-player online games.

But even if you’ve got no interest in gaming, having that same processing speed and ability can assist with whatever tasks you’re looking to do on your new PC. An affordable desktop is ideal for things like managing thousands of photos and videos. And unlike a laptop, since this will most likely be staying in one place on your desk or workstation, weight isn’t an issue.

Most, if not all, desktops nowadays feature at least a few USB ports for easy and swift connectivity with your external devices like phones and cameras, as well as auxiliary and Ethernet jacks, HDMI, and SD card readers. Plus a few offer built-in bonuses like a DVD writer.

One final note when shopping for a budget PC: Don’t be swayed by cheap extras like pretty flashing lights. Some manufacturers load up their PC cases with busy RGB lighting, which takes up room inside, generates heat, and is often a distraction from shortcomings in the unit’s performance. There’s nothing inherently wrong with some cool colored LEDs in your machine, but make sure it’s got the parts and processor to back it up.

1. Acer Aspire TC-885-UA91 Desktop Acer’s Aspire is powerful enough to easily handle everyday things like web surfing, photos, office applications, and even some light gaming. The design is a sleek black block, with more USB ports than you’ll probably need. It doesn’t take up much physical space, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts: a 9th Gen Intel Core i3-9100, 8GB DDR4, and a 512GB SSD. It smoothly plays 4K video, and runs surprisingly silent too. There are no built-in speakers, but it does feature 5.1 sound to plug in an AUX cable or headphones. Amazon Buy: Acer Aspire TC-885-UA91 Desktop $490.49 Buy it

2. HP Slim Desktop This slim desktop may not take up much space on your desk, but inside it’s got plenty of it for normal usage – a 256GB SSD drive and 8GB of memory to be exact. The system runs on Windows 10, and is powered by the speedy AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor. There’s an included optical drive with a DVD writer, and the ability to connect a second monitor, with four ports for USB-A, 1 HDMI, headphone jack, card reader, and an Ethernet connection. This set includes a wireless keyboard and mouse, is compatible with WiFi and Bluetooth, and the memory is upgradable for when you’ve reached your limit. But for average usage of daily tasks, work, and photo management, this sleek HP gets the job done. Amazon Buy: HP Slim Desktop $379.99 Buy it

3. iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Desktop Finding a budget PC that can also handle gaming is a challenge, but the iBuy is up for it. With a 3.6GHz Quad-Core AMD Ryzen 3 processor and a NVIDIA GEForce GT710 graphics card with 1GB of RAM, mid-range games run surprisingly smoothly on Windows 10 here. It won’t be able to handle the really graphic intensive, higher-end, ultra-detailed processing and speeds. But it does a solid job of playing games in high def, even getting up to 42.8fps at 720p (and faster if you drop to a lower res). They sound strong too, with 7.1 surround included. A nicely sized 1TB HDD should be plenty for an average user, and it includes four USB 3.0 ports, as well as an Ethernet and audio jacks. The unit is plenty big enough that it has space for your future upgrades. It’s also pretty sleek and eye-catching with its clear tempered glass panel and 16-color RGB lighting. This also comes with a gaming keyboard and mouse, and is VR ready, allowing you to connect up a headset and try out some virtual gaming too. Amazon Buy: iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Desktop $1,249.99 Buy it