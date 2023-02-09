Movie Night Must-Have: This Portable Projector Is On Sale for $79 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If setting up an outdoor projector sounds intimidating (and expensive), we have some good news for you: The best outdoor projectors aren’t just wildly easy to start using in your backyard out of the box, but a lot of them are even more affordable than taking your entire family to the theater.

From screening new releases to catching live sports on the weekend, watching it all outdoors just got a lot easier thanks to this discount on a top-rated TMY projector for just $79.99.

Normally $99.99, this Amazon projector deal gets you a $20 discount. Apply the on-site coupon right now for an additional 10% off. What really sets this projector deal apart is that it comes with its very own 100-inch portable projection screen. If you’ve ever tried setting up your own backyard movie night, you know that sometimes a bedsheet and its wrinkles can make for an awkward setup. The included screen makes the process easier than ever, and ensures you don’t need to find a backdrop to start streaming.

There are a few ways you can hook up your devices to the projector, including HDMI and USB ports so you can connect laptops, DVD players, and smartphones directly to the unit to start streaming and watching your favorite shows and movies. If you have a Roku or Fire TV stick, all you have to do is plug it into the projector and stream your favorite apps from your phone — it’s that simple.

And though it’s lightweight and portable, the projector can still support a crisp, bright display thanks to its 7500 LED lumens and 720-pixel native resolution. In other words, you won’t have to worry about not seeing all the details that matter, whether you’re using it inside or just after the sun’s gone down.

The high-quality display is only half the reason why we're fans of this projector — the quiet cooling system sets this pick apart from the pack, ensuring you're only hearing what you're watching without the noisy distraction of the projector's fan in the background. With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, the projector has earned a 4.3 rating (out of 5 stars) on Amazon, with top marks for value and ease of use.

But that’s not the only outdoor projector deal we spotted online this week. We found a deal that gets you a top-rated portable projector for a massive 58 percent discount on Amazon. The Bigasuo HD Bluetooth projector is on sale for under $150, no promo code necessary.

With a tripod, Bluetooth connectivity for external speakers, and a built-in DVD player, this projector checks all the boxes for outdoor movie nights.

You can shop the projector deals on Amazon now, and check out our guides to the best portable projectors for streaming and sports.