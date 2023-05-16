This Is Your Sign to Get a Protective Case for Your Cracked iPhone: OtterBox Is Having a 25% Off Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re reading this through your cracked screen, it’s never too late to tell you that the world’s best ultra-protective phone case brand, OtterBox, is here to save the rest of your spring and summer, thanks to its new 25% off sale.

That means that, once you get your screen repaired after accidentally dropping it last weekend (or worse: it somehow ended up in a pool of water), you can make sure your device is fully secure and protected with an OtterBox case at a fraction of the price.

This week, the phone accessory company has slashed all of its prices with a 25% discount across the board. That includes iPhone cases like one of our favorites: the minimal, antimicrobial Symmetry Series+ case for iPhones (pictured above), now under $38. The brand has deals and discounts on other accessories, too, from earbud cases to wireless chargers to charging stations.

OtterBox cases are known to be rugged, but now the company even offers accessories that look surprisingly sleek and stylish. The cases are known to be an investment, but with the current OtterBox deal, you’re saving yourself a big chunk of cash in the long run and the added stress of damaging your smartphone too. Pro tip: You can get an extra $10 off your purchase when you sign up for emails and newsletters on OtterBox’s site.

In other words, no more pricy trips to the Apple Store and a questionable moment where you may or may not have signed up for AppleCare coverage.

OtterBox’s website isn’t the only place you can score a discount on cases right now. Amazon, meantime, also has plenty of OtterBox cases on sale, including this protective OtterBox Symmetry iPhone Case at 32% off retail. (Shop more discounted OtterBox products here on Amazon.)

Shop the OtterBox promotion now before it ends May 18 — and find more great discounts on phone cases on Amazon.