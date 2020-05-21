The Nintendo Switch Lite is Back in Stock on Amazon and Just $199 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Nintendo Switch Lite has been sold out for several weeks due to production shortages caused by COVID-19, but it’s available on Amazon right now with 1-2 day shipping times. Third-party sellers had been taking advantage of the stock shortage by substantially increasing the console’s resale value, but we found it on Amazon for its original $199.99 retail price.

The Switch Lite is the latest addition to the Nintendo Switch line, and it differs from the original console in a few ways. The biggest difference is that the Switch Lite is a handheld system only, it cannot be connected to a TV like the regular Nintendo Switch (which is still sold out). The Switch Lite’s screen is 0.7 inches smaller than the one found on the original model, but it has the same 720p resolution, so games will still look crisp.

True to its name, the Switch Lite is nearly one-third lighter than the regular Switch, which makes it a lot more comfortable to hold and carry. Finally, the Switch Lite’s controllers are built into the console — on the Switch, the “Joy-Con” remotes can be detached.

Despite these differences, the Switch Lite can play all Nintendo Switch games without any reduction in performance. It has all of the same internal hardware, just shrunk down. This includes titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and the most popular game right now, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Physical Nintendo Switch games are in short supply, but all the games can be downloaded digitally. If you plan on downloading several games, you should get a MicroSD card to expand the Switch Lite’s storage.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock now, but it probably won’t stay like that for long, if you’d been waiting to get your hands on the system, don’t miss your chance.