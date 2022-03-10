RS Recommends: Celebrate Mario Day With Up to 75% Off on Nintendo Switch Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Mario time! March 10 is commonly known amongst Mario fans as Mario Day, thanks to its date format which looks like it reads the beloved red and blue character’s name (MAR10). To start the celebration off right, many retailers have gone ahead and slashed prices of popular Nintendo Switch Mario-themed games, with a ton of Nintendo Switch game deals going live on Amazon, Walmart, Target and GameStop.

What Are the best Nintendo Switch Game Deals for Mario Day 2022?

Right now you can shop a ton of Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon on Mario-themed games, including the latest Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, down to $39.99 from $59.99, saving you $20. Other Nintendo Switch Mario games on sale include the popular racing game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also down to $39.99 (originally $59.99) and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle down to just $14.99, a 75% discount.

Amazon

On Walmart, you can grab Mario Tennis Aces down to $39.99 (originally $59.99), Luigi’s Mansion 3 also at $39.99 (originally $59.99) as well as a Nintendo Switch OLED White with Mario Golf Super Rush Game bundle down to $504.95, saving you about $253.

You’ll get the Mario game, a Nintendo Switch OLED as well as a screen cleaner cloth in this discounted bundle. Given that the Nintendo Switch OLED is almost always out of stock, this is your chance to stock up on a beloved Mario game as well as snag a Nintendo Switch OLED deal before stocks sell out.

Walmart

Target is featuring similar deals, with games like Yoshi’s Crafted World marked down to $39.99 from $59.99 and classic games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also discounted to $39.99, similar to Amazon prices, in both the digital and physical versions.

Finally, you can grab the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set from GameStop at just $59.99, discounted from $99.99, grabbing you $40 in savings. Both the Luigi-themed and Mario-themed circuits are on sale for the same price and with this game, you’ll be able to race with up to four players around your home in a real-life Mario Kart setup.

GameStop

Lets-a-go! Shop the best Mario game deals now for a limited time only, before these deals expire.