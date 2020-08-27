These Accessories Can Charge Multiple Gadgets at the Same Time

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One unintended consequence of using a bunch of gadgets with rechargeable batteries is managing when to plug them into a charger. If you’d like to keep all of your tech alive without clogging your outlets with power adapters, your best option is to get a multi-device charger.

These accessories allow you to charge two or more gadgets simultaneously, and have compact designs that fit well on a desk, kitchen counter, or nightstand. We’ve made sure to pick chargers that can charge all of your gadgets, from smart watches, to totally wireless earbuds, to phones, tablets, and computer. Each of our picks has a standout feature, and is designed to work best with a different set of tech.

What Are the Multi-Device Chargers?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best multi-device chargers for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Compatibility: Most of the chargers below let you mix and match devices from manufacturers — a pair of AirPods and an Android phone for example — but some are purpose-built to work with tech from a single company.

Wired vs. Wireless: Some of the chargers we’re recommending require you to plug your devices into them with a cable, while others can charge them wirelessly (make sure your tech supports this feature). Wireless charging is more convenient, but will charge your device more slowly than plugging it in with a cable. Some of our picks support both wired and wireless charging simultaneously.

Fast Charging: Many modern smartphones and tablets support fast charging, which can refill their battery more quickly if they’re connected to a powerful charger with the right cable. Some of the picks below have the right hardware to allow fast charging.

BEST OVERALL: Nomad Base Station Pro

Nomad

Nomad’s Base Station Pro is our go-to multi-device charger because it supports wired, wireless, and fast charging all at the same time.

The wireless charging pad on top of the Base Station Pro can charge two devices at up to 10W (Watts). Apple gear is shown above, but this charger is compatible with Android phones and other hardware, like earbuds with wireless charging cases. The wireless charging pad has two LEDs, which illuminate when a pair of devices are placed on it to give a visual indication that they’re charging. If you place one device on the pad, only one LED will light up.

On the back of the device you’ll find two USB ports. One is a USB-C PD (Power Delivery) port with a maximum output of 18W. This is enough power to charge larger devices like theNintendo Switch or an iPad Pro, or fast charge smaller devices like the iPhone. The other is a standard USB-A port with a maximum power output of 7.5W, which can be used to charge smaller gadgets fairly quickly. It’s worth noting that many companies include a 5W charging adapter with their tech, so the Base Station Pro’s lower powered USB port will still be an upgrade.

The ability to charge four devices simultaneously gives Nomad’s Base Station Pro the edge over our other recommendations, especially since it supports three different charging styles. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to charge all but the most power-hungry tech, it’s the right choice.

BEST ENTRY LEVEL PICK : Anker PowerWave Dual Pad

Amazon

Anker’s PowerWave Dual Pad is an excellent multi-device charger if you’d like to cut charging cords out of your life.

It has two separate charging pads, which can charge your devices at up to 10W. Each pad has its own LED, which will light up to show you that your device is charging at a glance. Anker includes a power cable with the PowerWave Dual Pad, which isn’t a standard practice for all wireless chargers; everything you need to get going comes in the box.

This charger does not support fast or wired charging, but its maximum charging speed is pretty fast. It has built-in battery protection, over current protection, foreign object direction, and radiation shielding to ensure your devices charge safely, even if you leave them on the charger for a long time. This charger is your best bet if you’d prefer to keep your desk as cable free as possible.

BEST FOR APPLE TECH: Belkin iPhone Charging Dock

Amazon

If most of your tech is made by Apple, Belkin’s iPhone Charging Dock is a great option.

It has a Lightning jack built into it, so you can charge your iPhone and non-Pro iPad, and a built-in Apple Watch charger. Both devices receive power through a single power cable (included), so the dock has an extremely clean look. I’ve been using a similar Belkin dock fairly regularly for the past couple of years, and have never had a problem charging my phone, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch.

My favorite little touch is that the Lightning jack can be raised or lowered by adjusting a dial on the back, so you can charge your iPhone even if it’s in a thick case. This dock doesn’t support wireless or fast charging, but you can get one of Belkin’s Boost Up Docks, if you want to live the cable-free life. Still, if you want a reliable way to charge a couple of Apple Devices at the same time, Belkin’s dock will serve you well.

BEST FOR COMPUTERS: Satechi 108W Pro Desktop Charger

Amazon

Satechi’s 108W Pro Desktop Charger is the most powerful multi-device charger in the guide.

It has four ports: two USB-A ports with a power output of 6W each, an 18W USB-C PD port, and a 90W USB-C PD port. Unlike the other chargers in this guide, Satechi’s is a charging hub, which means you’ll need to supply the cables to connect your devices. If you’d like to see our charging cable recommendations, you can find them here.

We’ve included this charger in our guide because its 90W USB-C PD port is powerful enough to charge laptops at their full speed with additional ports left over for your other devices. The charger has a maximum power output of 108W, which means you can use two or more of its ports without throttling its speed. For instance, you can use both USB-C ports, or the 90W USB-C port and both USB-A ports without any degradation. If you use all four USB ports at the same time, it will have to reduce the speed of the most powerful port to compensate.

Satechi’s 108W Pro Desktop Charger is the right choice for anyone who needs an extra power adapter for their laptop, but also needs an easy way to charge their other gadgets at the same time. This is an especially great pick if you travel often, since you’ll only need to bring a single charger.