RS Recommends: This Top-Rated Sonos Dupe Is On Sale for Just $49

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Few companies compete with Sonos when it comes to portable speakers, but at $159 for the cheapest offering (the new Sonos Roam SL), owning a Sonos Bluetooth speaker doesn’t exactly come cheap. Fortunately, there are a number of companies making decent Sonos alternatives these days, at a fraction of the price.

Case in point: this Harmony Capsule 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Monoprice. A great place to find discount electronics, tech gear and accessories online, Monoprice has its best-selling Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $59. A surprise sale gets you an additional $10 discount when you apply the promo code SUPER at checkout (deal ends March 28).

Monoprice

The deal gets you the Monoprice portable speaker for under $50. With its sleek black colorway and cylindrical shape, the Harmony Capsule is a Sonos dupe for one-third the price. Great for both indoor and outdoor use, the portable speaker delivers 30 watts of big, booming sound from a pair of 52mm drivers and one 66mm speaker driver.

Bluetooth 5.0 ensures easy pairing to your phone or computer, while a built-in microphone lets you answer calls from the speaker (I.e. no need to search for your phone). The microphone is compatible with smart assistants like Siri too, so you can control settings using just your voice.

The Lithium‑ion rechargeable battery gets you up to 10 hours of playback time before needing to be plugged in. The speaker is also rated IPX7 on the waterproof scale, meaning it can withstand splashes of water or rain without worry (it can also be immersed in water up to 3 feet deep for an hour without damage).

For comparison, the Sonos Roam also gets up to 10 hours of playtime but is rated IPX67 — avoid submerging it in water for more than 30 minutes. The Sonos is also a little smaller, coming in at just over six inches (or about the size of a Starbucks Venti cup), while the Harmony Capsule is slightly larger at 8.8 inches.

Both devices are still super portable and lightweight, tucking easily into a bag for an outing to the beach or park, or sitting in a corner of your room for loud, wide-ranging sound.

Normally $70+, the Monoprice Harmony Capsule Speaker is on sale for just $59.99. Use the Monoprice discount code SUPER at checkout to save an additional $10, bringing the price of this Sonos dupe down to just $49.

See full details on Monoprice.com. The site is also offering a $50 discount on any purchase over $250 using the promo code SITEWIDE. The limited-time offer expires March 28.