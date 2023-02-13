The ‘World’s Smallest Arcade Game’ Is Just $24 and Includes 10 Popular Titles to Play From the Palm of Your Hand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nostalgia is having a moment, with new products re-capturing the fun and whimsy of our youth. Case in point: this miniature arcade set from Atari, which has been popularized on TikTok as the “World’s Smallest Arcade Game.”

Available on Amazon right now for just $25 (regularly $27.99+), the Mini Atari Arcade Machine measures just 3.5 inches wide (smaller than the length of a credit card) and is no thicker than a ring box. The best part: you can actually play ten different titles on this working, pocket-sized arcade game.

Amazon

Buy Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 $24.99

The Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 is inspired by the classic video game console from 1978, only re-casted as a miniature version that fits in the palm of your hand. The Original Atari 2600 was a portable (though still chunky) gaming console that brought arcade games like Missile Command, Asteroids and Centipede into the home for the first time. Instead of having to go to the arcade to play these titles on their massive machines, gamers were now able to play them at home. Trending Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show A Pregnant Rihanna Delivers Glitzy Super Bowl Halftime Show De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin' in Super Bowl Ad

This mini arcade console takes it one step further (or smaller), with the ability to play ten pre-programmed games on a full-color 1.5-inch TV monitor. Inspired by a retro television set, the screen is controlled by an included mini joystick (a replica of the original Atari 2600 joystick). A tiny gaming console (or cartridge) is pre-loaded with ten different games: Breakout, Tempest, Centipede, Combat, Pong, Warlords, Missile Command, Millipede, Asteroids, and Pac-Man (gamers will recognize the first name games as original full-play Atari hits).

Amazon

Buy Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 $24.99

This mini arcade game is a great gift idea for gamers or just for yourself. Reviewers on Amazon rave about it too, giving it a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of reviews online.

Looking for more mini arcade games or consoles? Shop the Tiny Arcade storefront on Amazon here.