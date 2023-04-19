Easy Relief: 6 Affordable Massage Guns That Punch Above Their Price Point

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Jane Fonda first spoke the now infamous words, “Feel the burn!” during her iconic aerobic exercise videos back in the 1980s, she couldn’t have known that phrase would endure to become one of her lasting contributions to culture. Other expressions, such as “no pain no gain,” have spread their roots deep within the fitness community to the point where pain is seen as not only a regular part of the process, but a sign of progress. While it’s true that our muscles may occasionally feel fatigued and sore after a workout, pain can sometimes be a indicator of a deeper rooted issue.

While the actual physical activity dominates a lot of conversation around working out, recovery is a criminally underrated aspect of exercise; it’s just as important for our bodies to rest after they’ve been exerted as it is to run, lift and/or swim. Failure to adequately recover could lead to developing issues the longer you continue to ignore it, from seeing a decrease in your performance over time to sustaining a more serious injury. Consider an at-home massage gun, which could help in making a post-workout recovery routine that suits your body.

Massage guns (also known as percussive massagers) come in different styles and price points these days, but it’s never been easier to find a decent massager online. Start your search on Amazon, which offers a number of well-reviewed massage guns that compete with name brand picks, along with massage gun dupes that you can get for way less than you think. Here are some of our favorites.

BEST OVERALL: Ekrin Athletics B37S Massage Gun

EDITOR’S CHOICE: LifePro Sonic Pro Percussion Massage Gun

MOST VERSATILE: Renpho R4 Massage Gun With Adjustable Arm

BEST BUDGET PICK: Aerlang Deep Tissue Massage Gun

BEST PORTABLE MASSAGER: Theragun Mini 2.0 Editor’s picks

1. Ekrin Athletics B37S Massage Gun

You might balk at the price point at first glance, but there’s a lot to love about Ekrin Athletics’ massage gun, starting with its impressive eight-hour battery life (no need to worry about having to constantly charge this one). We also love its sleek and ergonomic design, that makes this easy to control with less strain on your wrist. Flick through any of the five speeds to find the massage treatment that works best for you and your body, but without any loud noises. Six different head attachments are included to give you a variety of options to choose from.

Ekrin Athletics B37S Massage Gun

2. LifePro Sonic Pro Percussion Massage Gun

While LifePro Sonic’s massage gun doesn’t have the battery life that Ekrin Athletics’ massager does (only three to six hours depending on which of the five different speeds you choose to use), it’s significantly cheaper and has eight head attachments by comparison. The LED display makes it clear and easy to discern between all of the different speeds as well as monitor the battery, so you can be proactive about charging if need be.

We’ve personally tested the LifePro massage gun and it’s not only incredibly sturdy and easy to use, it’s also super comfortable in your hands, with a grippy material and slightly curved (I.e. more ergonomic) handle.

LifePro Sonic Pro Percussion Massage Gun

3. Renpho R4 Massage Gun

Unlike the previous two options, the R4 has a rotating head that can be easily configured into five different positions to expertly target different areas on your body. Simply press the large button on the side to toggle between each position. There are four speed levels to choose from, as well as six attachments that are included to provide targeted relief.

Unfortunately, the rotating head makes this one a bit bulky; it may not be easy to travel with if bag space is an issue. While the battery only lasts two hours, the overall adjustability and relatively low price tag make the R4 a worthy option if you’re on the hunt for a reliable — and adjustable — massage gun.

Renpho R4 Massage Gun with Adjustable Arm

4. AERLANG Massage Gun

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, you could do worse than AERLANG’s massage gun. First off, it’s the cheapest option on our list (and right now you can get it for 57% off as of this writing), but the marked down price tag doesn’t come at the expense of performance. Its sleek design also lends itself to being easy to travel with; there’s even a carrying case included to make it even easier. This gun has 20 different intensity levels, with six included attachments; thanks to the nifty LCD screen, you should have no trouble finding what’s just right for you.

AERLANG Massage Gun, Deep Tissue

5. Ekrin Athletics Bantam Mini Massage Gun

“Mini” devices are coveted for their compact size and lightweight feel (plus they’re just so cute), but sometimes come at the expense of performance and/or features. The Bantam Mini Massage Gun, however, boasts a staggering six-hour battery life, outperforming some standard size options on the market despite not being much bigger than a smartphone. There are three different speeds and four included attachments, and thanks to its slim, ergonomic design, you can comfortably grip the device and make sure the hard to reach areas aren’t neglected.

Ekrin Athletics Bantam Mini Massage Gun

6. Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun’s Mini 2.0 features a markedly different appearance than the rest of the options on this list, but possesses the power you’re looking for in a massage gun, with three speeds to choose from and attachments included. This is the most compact option on our list; it can be easily transported whether you’re throwing it in your gym bag or you’re taking it with you on a long trip, and it can be easily maneuvered around the body too. The tradeoff, however, is that you’re not able to closely monitor the battery life.

Still, we’ve been able to use it in our testing for hours on end, and we like that it tucks away easily — perfect for people without a ton of storage space at home. We also like that it is Bluetooth-compatible — you can connect your device to the Therabody app on your smartphone and/or tablet to monitor your recovery progress and for tips and tricks to get a better massage.

Theragun Mini 2.0 – Handheld Electric

Massage Gun Benefits

When we exercise, our muscles and the connective tissue around them get damaged so that during recovery, they can be “rebuilt” stronger than they were before. The damage triggers an inflammatory response within our body, which is the source of the soreness you feel after working out.

While there is no way to completely prevent muscle soreness, massage guns can help manage that pain as well as help our bodies adequately recover. They can expertly target specific muscles that need a little TLC, and apply pressure to the area which helps promote an increase of blood flow and decrease the potential for muscle pain and tension. Massage guns can also promote increased flexibility, which also helps prevent against sustaining injuries.

When Should You Use a Massage Gun?

These devices can be used as a way to warm up before your workout and as a part of your cool down/recovery afterwards. Focus on the muscles groups you plan on targeting/have targeted. Like with everything else in life, moderation is the key; one to two minutes on each area of your body is generally safe, but we recommend consulting the manufacturer’s recommendations for your massage gun if you’re looking for specific recommendations on how long and how frequently to use it. It’s also important to remember that massage guns are not the only element of an effective warm up and recovery routine; you should always pair using these devices with stretching and cardio for the best results.

If you already have an injury, or if you’re noticing that the massage gun is causing you discomfort, you may want to hold off on using it. These devices are generally not recommended for people over the age of 65, or those who are taking blood thinners, as doing so makes you more susceptible to bruising. When in doubt, always consult your doctor.

Massage Gun Buying Guide

Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for the best massage guns on Amazon.

Adjustable settings: Everyone is different, meaning exercise and recovery will look different for you than it will for your friends or fellow gym goers. Having a massage gun that can tailored to your body’s needs will only allow you to get the most out of it. Look for a massage gun with interchangeable heads so you can target different muscle groups more effectively.

Maintenance: It’s easy for germs to accumulate on workout equipment thanks to sweat, so it’s important to ensure you’re regularly keeping your device clean. Try and stay away from massage guns with foam caps if you’re planning on sharing it with a workout partner.

Battery Life: There’s nothing worse than wondering, “Didn’t I just charge this?” Invest in a massage gun that doesn’t need to stay hooked up to the charger.