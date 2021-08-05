These 10 Accessories Let You Take Advantage Of the iPhone 12’s Most Innovative Feature

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The iPhone 12 is loaded with impressive features, including a totally new industrial design, support for ultra-fast 5G networking, an upgraded camera system, and the introduction of two additional sizes. But the feature that sticks out the most is the iPhone 12 is called MagSafe.

What Is MagSafe?

Apple’s latest smartphone has a cluster of magnets built into the back of it that allows you to attach accessories to the device without cables.

The magnets are strong enough that these accessories won’t accidentally fall off, but don’t require a lot of effort to slip on and off. It took a little while for companies to find the best uses for MagSafe, but this technology has led to the creation of unique accessories that make using the iPhone a little easier.

We’ve done research and hands-on testing to find the best MagSafe accessories you can get right now.

1. Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Amazon

The iPhone has supported wireless charging for several years, but MagSafe doubles its maximum charging speed from 7.5W (watts) to 15W. This is a huge difference, and brings wireless charging speeds closer to what you’d get by plugging the phone into a power adapter.

Belkin’s MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can charge an Apple Watch, true wireless earbuds, and an iPhone 12 at the same time. The iPhone 12 will charge at its maximum speed, too. Belkin’s charger matches the minimalist aesthetic of Apple’s gear, and looks great on a bedside table or desk.

We’ve tested this charger for ourselves, and it’s hands-down our favorite MagSafe accessory yet. It charged all of the devices we tested very quickly every single time. We’re also happy that this charger comes with its own power adapter, so you have everything you need to use it in the box.

Buy: Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger at $149.99

2. Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip

Otterbox

Otterbox’s latest accessory is a MagSafe Gaming Clip, which allows you to attach an iPhone to an Xbox Series X controller without a traditional mount. It effectively turns your iPhone into a true mobile gaming system by giving you much more accurate control over your games.

Previous generations of this accessory required you to put your iPhone into a clamp, which made the mount bulky. This new version is significantly smaller and more streamlined, which makes it even easier to keep in a bag, or take on trips. If you’re a serious console and PC gamer who wants the same gaming experience when playing iOS games, Otterbox’s accessory is a must-have.

Buy: Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip For Magsafe at $39.95

3. Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Amazon

Satechi’s Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand has quickly become one of our favorite MagSafe accessories because of its ultra-efficient design. It can charge an iPhone 12 at a maximum rate of 7.5W, and has a spot to charge a pair of true wireless earbuds. Our favorite feature is the ability to tilt the wireless charging puck upward and downward, so your phone is always facing a comfortable angle.

Buy: Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand at $59.99

Note: Satechi doesn’t bundle its charger with a power adapter, so we recommend using Apple’s 20W USB-C power adapter, which is available for $16.47 at Amazon.

4. Anker PowerCore Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic Power Bank is one of the most innovative MagSafe charging accessories we’ve been able to test so far.

The 5000mAh battery snaps directly onto the back of the iPhone 12 has enough juice to almost fully recharge it at a rate of 5W. That’s slower than the iPhone 12’s maximum MagSafe charging speed, but the convenience of being able to charge your phone on-the-go without a cable more than makes up for it.

That downside is further mitigated by this power bank’s USB-C port, which allows you to charge your iPhone 12 at a rate of 10W if you plug it in with a cable. The USB-C port also allows you to charge non-iPhone devices, from true wireless earbuds to Android devices.

Buy: Anker PowerCore Magnetic Power Bank at $54.99

5. Spigen OneTap Car Mount

Amazon

Using a dashboard phone mount allows you to keep your eyes on the road while keeping your GPS app of choice in your peripheral vision. Spigen’s OneTap Car Mount is the first one we’ve seen that supports MagSafe.

You can attach this phone mount on any surface in your car thanks to the suction cup attached to its base. We recommend picking a place that won’t obscure your vision of the road. The base is attached to a moving arm, which gives you control over the angle of your phone, which terminates into a MagSafe puck.

This is an excellent accessory for anyone who commutes to work, or is sick of keeping their phone in their car’s cup holder.

Buy: Spigen OneTap Car Mount at $29.99

6. Nomad MagSafe Pro Tripod Mount

Nomad

The iPhone 12 is an incredible still and video camera, and Nomad’s MagSafe Pro Tripod Mount can help you get professional-looking shots.

The aluminum mount can be attached to any tripod with a 1/4-inch connector, and features a cold shoe mount on top so you can add another accessory like lighting or an external microphone. Nomad says the mount has padded contact points to avoid scratching your phone, and a custom magnet array to ensure your phone stays put.

If you’re an avid iPhone photographer looking for an accessory to give you more ways to record memories, don’t skip this accessory.

Buy: Nomad MagSafe Pro Tripod at $49.95

7. Incipio MagSafe Case

Incipio

The iPhone 12’s magnets are built into the back of the phone, which means using a standard case will block them and make your device incompatible with MagSafe accessories. The solution is to get a MagSafe compatible case, and we recommend Incipio’s Grip.

The textured case protects the back, sides, and corners of the iPhone 12, and makes it even easier to hold. Incipio says the case offers up to 14 feet of drop protection, won’t interfere with your 5G cellular signal, and is both scratch and discoloration resistant.

The material Incipio used is antimicrobial, which the company says offers protection from up to 99.9% of surface bacteria. Many studies have shown that your phone screen is the dirtiest surface you touch every day, so that’s an extremely welcome feature.

If you plan on using MagSafe accessories, but want to keep your phone free from dents and scratches, Incipio’s Grip is the case we recommend.

Buy: Incipio Grip MagSafe Case at $49.95

8. Moft Snap-On Magnetic Stand & Wallet

Amazon

Moft makes some of the most innovative accessories we’ve tested this year, and its Snap-On Magnetic Stand & Wallet is one of the coolest.

It’s just 5mm thin, but can hold three credit, debit, or ID cards in its back pocket. The back of the wallet can also fold outward (as seen in the photo above) to become a stand. This makes it easier to watch videos in both portrait or landscape orientation.

If you’re looking to downsize your daily carry, Moft’s Snap-On Magnetic Stand and Wallet is an excellent solution.

Buy: Moft Snap-On Magnetic Stand & Wallet at $28.99

9. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

PopSockets

The PopGrip has become one of the most popular iPhone accessories of all time because it makes the smartphone a lot easier to hold. This is beneficial when you’re using the device one-handed, or need a little help stabilizing your shot before taking a picture.

The accessory has traditionally required you to stick it on using an adhesive, which could become less sticky over time, but this new generation uses MagSafe instead. This means it’ll last for the entire life of your device, and will be easy to transfer to your next iPhone or iPhone case.

When it’s extended, the PopGrip also acts as a stand, which allows you to prop your phone up on a desk. This makes it easier to watch videos on your iPhone 12 totally hands free.

Buy: PopGrip For Magsafe at $29.99

10. Apple MagSafe Charger

Amazon

If you’re only interested in wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 at the fastest speed possible, the best accessory you can get is Apple’s own MagSafe Charger. The puck-shaped charging pad supports speeds up to 15W, and has an impressive magnetic grip in our experience. Apple doesn’t bundle its MagSafe charger with a power adapter, so we recommend getting this one.

This is the simplest MagSafe accessory we’re recommending, but it works consistently and does its one job very well. If you’re put off by its simple look, you can pop it into a nice stand that better matches your personal aesthetic.

Buy: Apple MagSafe Charger at $34.00