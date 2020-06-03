Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple released the latest update to its 13-Inch MacBook Pro in May, but it’s already $200 off on Best Buy — its lowest price to date.

The new MacBook addresses two critical problems with the previous generation’s model: a flaky keyboard, and low storage. All 13-Inch MacBook Pros released between 2016 and 2020 used Apple’s “butterfly” keyboard, which was so damage-prone the company had to issue an “extended repair program,” so people felt comfortable getting them.

This new generation MacBook Pro has Apple’s new “Magic Keyboard,” which was previously available in its 16-Inch MacBook Pro and 13-Inch MacBook Air. The Magic Keyboard has more key travel, which makes it easier on your fingers while typing, a physical escape key in the top-left corner, and a different layout for its arrow keys. The bottom line is that this 13-Inch MacBook Pro is the first one since 2016 that has a reliable keyboard.

Apple

In terms of tech specs, Apple has doubled the base storage for the 13-Inch MacBook Pro from 128GB (gigabytes) to 256GB. This Best Buy deal applies to Apple’s slightly updated configuration, which has 512GB of storage. If you have a large library of music and videos, play games, or use a lot of apps, this amount of storage should cover your needs.

Beyond that, this version of the MacBook Pro is largely unchanged, but its tech specs are still high end. It has 8GB of memory, a 1.4Ghz quad-core Intel processor, 13.3-Inch 2560 x 1600 pixel “retina” display, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. It also has Apple’s “touch bar,” a thin touch screen on top of the keyboard that allows you to change settings like system volume and screen brightness. These specs make it an excellent choice for incoming college students, music and video creators, or photo editors.

Apple never discounts its hardware, and to see such a good deal so soon after the 13-Inch MacBook Pro’s release is even more surprising. If you’ve been considering getting an Apple laptop, this may be your best chance for a long time. See the deal here.