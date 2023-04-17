The Most Durable Laptop Cases That Will Keep Your MacBook Pro Safe (and Stylish)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s MacBook Pro has been reported to be the company’s most popular offering, which comes as no surprise when you dig into its capabilities. Not only are they extremely powerful and efficient devices, but they are known to last for years. And if you were wise enough to invest in an AppleCare+ plan, you’ve only added to your device’s potential lifespan; rest easy knowing that things like battery replacement or other repairs are covered and won’t need to come out of your wallet.

That said, no matter how careful you might be with your MacBook, the potential for everyday accidents remains, so it’s not a bad idea to take an extra step and invest in a case. Buying the best MacBook Pro case not only will help increase the lifespan of your device (and save you money at the same time), but it’ll give you a chance to give your laptop an extra dose of style too.

In This Article

MacBook Pro Case Buying Guide

What Are the Best Cases for MacBook Pros?

MacBook Pro Case Buying Guide

Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for your laptop case.

Case Type: Hard-shell cases are generally made from tough plastics that can be clipped onto the exterior of your MacBook, with one part for the back of your screen and another for the bottom of your device. These cases are not only great for protecting against dents and scratches, but there’s a wide variety of different options to choose from, ranging from clear and minimalist to colorful and maximalist depending on your personal preference. There’s also leather cases, which are beloved for their elegance and style but aren’t the most durable option; while they do guard against exterior damage, they’re more susceptible to wear and tear than their hard-shell counterparts.

There are also laptop sleeves which, unlike a case, doesn’t clip or slide onto the device. Instead, it serves as a pouch you can slide your MacBook into; they’re great for transporting your device but don’t offer any protection while you’re actually using it. We recommend getting both a sleeve and a case for maximum protection. Editor’s picks

Size and Weight: Whether you’re someone whose MacBook frequently serves as a travel companion or you’re just looking to work from the local coffee shop, you don’t need to feel like you’re lugging around a dumbbell in your bag. The best laptop cases can protect your device while also retaining its sleek and lightweight design.

MacBook Model Number: Take it from someone who has learned the hard way, you should always double check which model MacBook you own before selecting a case, as certain cases are designed to accommodate specific models. If you’re unsure, check the model number on the bottom of your device (this is located on the top line, with a series of numbers).

Price and Quality: While you don’t want to break your wallet trying to protect your laptop from potential harm, keep in mind that options that are extremely cheap may not use the best or most durable materials. The good news is that there are plenty of budget-friendly options that are effective at offering protection. Always be sure to look into the manufacturer of your potential case and scour the user reviews for any red flags.

What Are the Best Cases for MacBook Pros?

From hard-shell to leather, here are the best cases for protecting your MacBook Pro.

BEST OVERALL: ProCase MacBook Pro 13 Inch Case

BEST DESIGN: KECC MacBook Pro Case

BEST MINIMALIST CASE: EooCo Crystal Clear MacBook Pro Case

BEST LEATHER CASE: Fintie Protective Case for MacBook Pro

BEST LAPTOP SLEEVE: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case

1. ProCase MacBook Pro 13 Inch Case Related

Amazon

This hard-shell case is reinforced with a shock-absorbent wraparound bumper that helps add extra protection from potential scuff marks, scratches, and even drops. Its clear design doesn’t obscure the Apple logo or your MacBook’s color. As an added bonus, it’s outfitted with a foldable kickstand at the bottom that makes it easier to use while typing, reducing the need to lean in or strain your neck.

Buy ProCase MacBook Case $27.99

2. KECC MacBook Pro Case

Amazon

With 26 different designs and colors to choose from, KECC has a hard-shell case that’s bound to suit a variety of tastes and preferences, from more conservative options like matte black and lavender gray to loud and colorful options like fantasy (pictured above) as well as floral and spacial designs. Best of all, both a keyboard cover and laptop sleeve are also included to ensure your device stays protected at all times.

Buy KECC MacBook Case $27.99

3. EooCo Crystal Clear MacBook Pro Case

Amazon

We recommend EooCo’s crystal-clear case if you’re looking for something a bit more minimalist. It easily snaps right onto your device, protecting against potential nicks and scuff marks, while also showcasing your Mac’s sleek design. Also included is a keyboard cover and screen protector for added protection. Trending Frank Ocean's Return: The Elusive Singer Takes the Stage For an Enigmatic Coachella Set TikTok Is Obsessed With Water. Experts Are Concerned ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere Takes No Prisoners — Except Bill Hader ‘Succession’ Recap: Logan Roy Finally Names His Successor... Sort Of

Buy EooCoo MacBook Pro Case $12.95

4. Fintie Protective Case for MacBook Pro

Amazon

This leather case by Fintie functions similarly to the hard-shell cases we’ve featured, though has a trim and elegant design that will make your device stand out. Though it’s much thicker in construction, there are still vented slots at the bottom to keep your device from getting too hot.

Buy Fintie Protective Case $19.99

5. tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case

Amazon

It’s never a bad idea to also invest in a laptop sleeve for extra protection and convenience if you’re taking your MacBook on the go. We love the look and feel of this sleeve by tomtoc, which offers military grade protection thanks to its high-resilience edges, plus soft fleece lining with high-density padding. There’s also a handle to make transportation easier, as well as a deep front pocket that can hold your power adaptor, cable, keyboard mouse, and headphones.

Buy tomtoc 360 Laptop Case $30.99