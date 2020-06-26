You Don’t Need a Student ID to Access This Secret MacBook Deal

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The MacBook Air’s balance of powerful hardware and compact, lightweight design make it a great all-purpose laptop, especially for people who are working from home, or heading to school. Right now, Amazon has a surprise deal that gets you the brand new 2020 MacBook Air for just $899 — that’s $100 off its regular price. A hundred bucks off might not seem like a lot for a computer, but Apple products never go on sale, and this discount beats the 10% off you get from Apple with your student ID (Also: since it’s on Amazon, everyone can get this deal, not just students).

The new MacBook Air has a high-resolution 13.3-inch display, 1.1Ghz Intel i3 dual-core processor, 256GB (gigabytes) of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Those tech specs are more than enough to handle Microsoft Office, light photo and video editing, streaming HD or 4K videos, and web browsing. The laptop also has a Touch-ID sensor, which is a fingerprint reader you can use to log into your computer instead of entering a password.

The biggest hardware upgrade Apple made to the 2020 MacBook Air was replacing the old, problem-prone butterfly keyboard with the new, more reliable “Magic Keyboard.” It also doubled the amount of storage over previous models, so it can hold more files. Despite the improved internals, this MacBook Air weighs just 2.8 pounds, and is less than .68 inches thick. It’s an extremely lightweight, travel-friendly, backpack friendly computer.

You’ll want to note that this laptop only has Thunderbolt 3 ports; if you’re upgrading from an older computer (Mac or PC), your accessories may not plug in without an adapter. If you’re new to Apple’s laptops, we have some accessory recommendations to help you out.

Overall, the latest version of the MacBook Air is an excellent laptop choice for everyone except serious photo, music, or video editors who would be better served by the MacBook Pro. This deal isn’t tied to any larger promotion, so if you’ve been considering an Apple laptop for school or work, don’t miss this deal.