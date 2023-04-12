This Ridiculously Long Charging Cable Is a Must-Have for Multi-Taskers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are as annoying as trying to charge your phone and use your phone at the same time, especially when your charging cable isn’t long enough (people who’ve been hunched over an outlet trying to text while their phone charges will know what we mean).

But the days of being tethered to your charging cable are over, thanks to this extra-long 10-foot iPhone charger from Amazon. It’s been one of the best purchases we’ve made all year, and a current Amazon deal gets you a two-pack of these long iPhone charging cables for under $18.

While most charging cables only run a couple feet in length, this 10-foot cord lets you charge your phone while using it in bed, curled up on the couch, or at the airport or coffee shop, when outlets aren’t easily within reach. It literally extends the way you can use your phone while it’s charging, say, at the stove, when you want to charge your phone while also having it nearby to scroll through a recipe; or at the office, when you want your phone on your desk but the closest outlet is a few feet away. Thanks to this long iPhone charging cable, you’re no longer attached to the cord, and you can feel free to walk around or stretch out.

This two-pack gets you two plug-in wall charger blocks and two, 10-feet USB-C to lightning cables. This fast charger powers up your devices three times faster than a conventional charger. In fact, the brand says your iPhone can be boosted to 60% battery in as little as 30 minutes.

In addition to being extra-long, this iPhone charging cable has built-in overcharging protection and it won't overheat, even if you accidentally keep it plugged into the outlet or phone.

This is of the top-reviewed long charging cables online, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 3300 reviewers on Amazon. In addition to working for all the latest iPhone models, this long charger works for iPads as well.

Regularly $26.99, a current Amazon deal gets you a two-pack of these long charging cables for just $18. That’s a 34% discount and one of the best iPhone charger deals online. See full details here.

Note: this is a long charging cable for iPhones and it’s been certified to work with Apple devices only. If you have a Samsung or other Android phone, you’ll want to pick up one of these charging cables instead.