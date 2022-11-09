RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to know to find the best air purifier for your home.

What Are the Benefits of an Air Purifier?

Air purifiers remove contaminants from the air with a circulating fan and filter. The fan pulls in the air in the room and pushes it through the filter, where all of the pollutants are then trapped, before expelling the clean air back out into the room. Some air purifiers, like those with a HEPA filter, are more equipped to trap allergens like pollen, dust, and mold, while others can remove denser particles from the air.

The best air purifiers for large rooms are usually outfitted with several filters, allowing them to eliminate multiple pollutants all at once. By consistently running your air purifier and keeping up with the maintenance, such as cleaning or replacing the filter or filters, you can ensure the air in your living space is as clean as possible.

The Best Air Purifier for Large Rooms

From the amount of space your air purifier can reach to how easy it is to maintain, there are a few factors you’ll want to look at before making your purchase.

Size and Coverage: Air purifiers come in many different shapes, sizes, and designs. But for a larger room or living space, you’ll want to invest in a larger device, as opposed to a smaller one intended to sit on a desk or smaller workspace. In this shopping guide, we selected only air purifiers for large rooms that can cover up to 600 feet or above.

Filter: Certain filters can handle certain pollutants. To get the most bang for your buck, invest in an air purifier that has a multi-stage filtration system, including both a HEPA and a carbon filter to not only eliminate dust, mold, and allergens, but any unpleasant odors as well.

Interface: You don’t want to buy an air purifier that’s going to keep you checking the user manual or running to Google to figure out how to use it. Invest in a device that’s relatively easy to use, with additional features to make the experience easier, whether you’re changing the fan speed, switching to night mode, or receiving updates about the air quality via your smartphone.

Maintenance: Be sure to look and see how much work will be needed to maintain your potential air purifier. For example, how often do the filters need to be replaced? Is there any additional cleaning that needs to be done? This becomes especially important if cost is a big factor in your decision-making process.

The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms

Below is our list of the best air purifiers for large rooms and living spaces.

1. Turonic PH950 HEPA Air Purifier

BEST AIR PURIFIER FOR LARGE ROOMS

Amazon

This air purifier from Turonic is powerful enough to cleanse rooms up to 2,500 square feet in two hours. It comes equipped with several different filters: a mesh pre-filter, cotton filter, a true HEPA filter, an activated carbon and cold catalyst filter, as well as a humidifier. That might sound like a lot of man power, but the touch panel and remote control make switching between the eight different fan speeds and exploring all of its capabilities a breeze; automatic and night modes are also available for added ease so you don’t have to think too hard about which speed to choose.

You can also connect the device to your smartphone, in case you leave the remote in the other room or don’t feel like looking for it. There’s also a health indicator that provides readings of the air quality of the space the device is in; the light will turn green (perfect), blue (average), orange (not great), or red (terrible) to give you real-time updates.

Our product editors have tested and reviewed this air purifier for almost a month now, and immediately noticed the difference in air quality after the first week. There’s something to be said for having that peace of mind that the air we’re breathing is clean. We’ve noticed a huge change in seasonal allergy symptoms. Since regularly running the Turonic PH950, we’re not sneezing, itching, or blowing our nose as much as usual.

Buy Turonic PH950 Air Purifier $389.97

2. Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier

BEST SMART AIR PURIFIER

Amazon

Coway makes some of the best smart air purifiers, and the 400S is designed to clean rooms up to 1560 square feet (for reference, bedrooms can be as small as 70 square feet) in just 30 minutes flat. Measuring 15 x 15 x 23 inches, the air purifier is compact enough that you can move it to different rooms — even up and down stairs — without any problem.

Coway says its powerful 3-stage filter (which includes a True HEPA and activated carbon filter) works to filter out 99.999% of particles 0.01-microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It’s even powerful enough to filter out heavy smoke too, with some reviews reporting a “clean” room in as little as ten minutes, even in a large space.

The purifier has six speeds: smart, sleep, eco, low, medium and high, and its fan noise doesn’t distract. We’ve been able to sleep while the purifier was on its highest setting, and can tune it out on its lowest one with no problem. Using the smart mode puts the air purifier to work, as it will automatically detect the air and lighting conditions in your room to adjust settings accordingly.

You can use the IoCare mobile app to monitor your indoor and outdoor air quality, get notifications when you need to change the filter, schedule the machine, and control speed and smart mode. The Coway Airmega can activate with voice controls through Amazon Alexa, making it the smartest choice for high-traffic spaces of your home.

Buy Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier $698.59

3. VEVA Large Room Air Purifier

BEST MEDICAL-GRADE AIR PURIFIER

Amazon

This medical-grade air purifier is perfect for those living with pets, smokers, or people who use the stove often when they cook. Odors, pollutants, and allergens are no match for its mighty four-in-one technology, combining several filters to keep your living space contaminant- and odor-free. Best suited for rooms up to 600 square feet, this device captures all of the unwanted micro-particles, such as animal dander, smoke, dust, and mold, and removes them from the surrounding air. Choose from three different fan speeds, as well as “Extra Quiet” or “Ultra Turbo” settings for silent, or maximum, air purification. It’s recommended to change the carbon and HEPA filters every two to six months, while the pre-filter can be hand-washed regularly. Available in white and black colors.

Buy VEVA Air Purifier $159.99

4. Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

MOST ENERGY-EFFICIENT

Amazon

Filtering out all the air in a larger room means doesn’t mean your purifier has to be an energy suck on your monthly bill — this air purifier from Blueair works twice as hard to filter out the largest spaces in your home, all with less energy usage than you’d think. It can quickly clean a 540 square foot room in about 12.5 minutes, or up to 2592 square feet space in 60 minutes on high, so you can trust that it’ll handle any room you put it in.

The grey fabric in the bottom half also isn’t just for show. It’s actually your first line of defense against airborne particles, a fabric pre-filter that’s designed to catch all the pollen, pet fur, dust, and larger particles in the air around your home. You can toss it in the washing machine and let it air dry to clean, so it’s quite the sustainable solution (still, you can always purchase some if you want a fun color to match your decor).

This is all while being Energy Star-rated for low energy consumption, and uses less energy (30W) than an incandescent lightbulb on low. The filter itself is also pretty solid, with both electrostatic and particle filtration used to remove 99.97% of viruses, bacteria, and airborne pollutants like pet dander, dust, mold, etc.

Buy Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier $316.99

5. AIRTOK HEPA Air Purifier

EASIEST TO USE

Amazon

Amazon’s Choice air purifier is an extremely efficient option, having the power to clean all of the air in any room up to 1,100 square feet in just 50 minutes, thanks to its powerful three-stage filtration system. It’s also extremely easy to use, and requires no assembly; you can start using it right after taking it out of the box. The touch panel allows you to easily access different fan speeds, automated settings, and also lets you know when it’s time to replace the filter so you can always stay up to date on maintenance. If you’re a light sleeper or someone who is particularly sensitive to noise, be sure to utilize the purifier’s night mode, which promises an “almost non-existent” noise level.

Buy AIRTOK Air Purifier $129.99

6. Germ Guardian AC4825 Air Purifier

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Amazon

The aptly named Germ Guardian claims to fully replace the air in rooms up to 743 square feet in just an hour, offering multiple levels of cleaning. In addition to capturing dust, allergens, and pungent odors, the Germ Guardian can also fight against airborne bacteria, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), and viruses such as influenza through its UV-C light. If you’re someone who believes that two is better than one, you’re in luck; the Germ Guardian is sold in a two-pack. To sweeten the deal, a three year warranty is included.

Buy Germ Guardian Air Purifier $99.99