RS Recommends: This $50 Kevlar iPhone Case Is Guaranteed for Life

It’s already turning out to be a busy month for Apple. Last week, the tech company announced its latest iPhone model, the SE, which packs a longer-lasting battery and now features 5G, just like the newest iPhone 13 line.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price,” says Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice-President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, in a press release. “This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.”

Apple devotees can pre-order the new iPhone online, including on Amazon, before it’s available on March 18, 2022. In the meantime, tech brands have wasted no time gearing up for the new release with high-tech iPhone cases that will protect the $429 device.

If you really want to keep your Apple product secure and crack-free, you might want to consider going with a phone case made with Kevlar, a material known for being lightweight, durable, and wildly strong.

Urban Armor Gear, a company that specializes in durable covers for Samsung, Google, and Apple smartphones, has a big inventory of phone cases available online, including budget-friendly Kevlar options, like the $49.95 Metropolis LT case below.

The most important design feature of the case? You can drop your phone up to 16 feet, and the rugged case is designed to withstand the impact. In other words, if it happens to fall out of your hands when you’re, say, commuting or even running, your screen and device should be safe.

Underneath its tough exterior are actually multiple protective layers. The case fully shields the front corners of your phone’s screen — something that some slim phone cases we’ve used in the past seem to lack. The interior of the case also helps protect your phone from any unexpected impacts.

And although it’s working hard to protect your device, the brand made sure to keep it functional, with easy-to-grip sides and clickable buttons. On the off-chance something should happen to your case, it’s backed by a limited lifetime warranty, though you’ll probably need a new phone before it’s time to even consider replacing this tough-as-nails case.

Don’t have an SE? No sweat. If you haven’t yet upgraded to the latest iPhone, there are still plenty of heavy-duty Kevlar iPhone cases out there for previous phone models too, including the rugged Monarch series case for an iPhone 13 Pro Max, below. The case boasts a 20-foot impact protection, a five-layer design, and a limited 10-year warranty — all for under $80.

In addition to Urban Armor Gear, other brands also produce durable iPhone cases made with tough materials like Kevlar, including The Ridge’s phone cases, which you can order online. This Ridge heat-resistant Kevlar case comes in an iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max version, and it features an impact-resistant TPU interior shell and a protective lip around the screen.

Looking for more durable phone case recommendations? You can shop our guide to find the best shock-resistant phone cases online.