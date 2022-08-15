RS Recommends: Sing Your Heart Out (and Save $70) With This Portable Karaoke Machine Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to start practicing your go-to karaoke song — it’s about to get a whole lot easier to perform your favorite tracks with your friends right at home. And if you’re shopping for the best karaoke machine deals, good news: Right now, you can get a top-rated, portable karaoke machine for a whopping $70 discount online.

Though it normally retails for $189.99, karaoke fans can get the portable machine for cheap thanks to a new promotion happening right now on Amazon. You can score the karaoke machine for a 37 percent discount off retail for as little as $119.99, saving you $70 at checkout. But the discounts keep going after that: Get an additional 15 percent off when you apply the coupon before adding it to your Amazon shopping cart. At 52 percent off (with the coupon included), you get a super portable karaoke machine that can hook up to instruments, speakers, and stream playlists over Bluetooth — all without breaking the bank.

The JYX machine weighs a little under seven pounds, and thanks to its portable design, it’s easy to sing your go-to karaoke tunes at home and on the road. It features a built-in carrying handle, and it also comes with its own shoulder strap.

Want to perform a duet with a friend? The machine comes with two wireless mics so you can cover all the harmonies and share the stage during your track. The mics have a 100-foot wireless range, meaning you don’t have to stay right next to the speaker when you’re singing. When the show’s over, you can still use the machine to stream music and connect it to your phone using Bluetooth.

You can even use two of the machines together for stereo sound, whether you’re singing or just listening to your karaoke playlists at home. The machine’s also built for musicians who want a portable speaker to plug in an instrument or a speaker thanks to its built-in aux input.

At over $70 off, this is one of the best portable karaoke machine deals we’ve spotted so far this season. The machine has a 4.5 (out of 5) star rating on Amazon and over 1,640 reviews at the time of this writing, with reviewers noting its serious portability, great value, and solid audio quality. Though it’s discounted right now, the deal could end at any time. So if you want a top-rated portable karaoke machine, we recommend jumping on this deal before it ends. Want more of our karaoke machine recs? Right this way.