Hear This: These Noise-Cancelling JBL Earbuds Are Now Under $50 Online

Whether you’re hopping a flight or hopping on a treadmill, nothing can beat a pair of noise-cancelling buds. The only catch? If you’re shopping for a new set, most of the best noise-cancelling earbuds don’t exactly come cheap — until now. One of our favorite audio brands in the game, JBL, has marked down several pairs of its wireless earbuds online. Right now, you can get these excellent JBL wireless earbuds for a major steal at just 479.95 for a limited-time promotion on Amazon.

The Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless in-ears regularly cost about $100, but with the new discount on Amazon, you can get them for a steep 50 percent discount at checkout.

The top-rated JBL earbuds come with a staggering 40 hours of battery life when they’re fully charged. They come with their own case to power them up in between uses, too, so you never have to worry about running out of juice. A quick 10-minute recharge can get you up to two hours of playtime, or you can listen for up to eight hours before they need recharged.

With their impressive runtime, their active noise-cancelling tech gives them a serious edge over the other earbud competition. The buds are equipped with 10mm drivers, plus JBL's own Purse Bass Sound. We're fans of how our music sounds with JBL's gear, and this pair proves you don't need bulky over-ear headphones to get a full, rich, and bass-heavy sound. The noise-cancelling tech, plus the TalkThru and Ambient Aware features, give you more control over your music in the moment. In other words, if someone's asking you a question, you won't have to remove your buds to hear them.

Another feature we always look for in noise-cancelling earbuds: Can they hold up to our workouts? For the Tune 130NC TWS, don’t sweat it — they’re rated IPX4, making them an ideal fit for exercise both inside and outside the gym alike.

The JBL buds aren’t just a workout must-have, you’ll also want them at the office, thanks to four built-in mics. The microphones ensure your colleagues can hear you crystal-clear during meetings, no matter if you’re at your desk or on your commute.

JBL didn’t stop at these buds — you can stock up on its true wireless buds for under $30 (a 40 percent savings) on Amazon, or upgrade to the discounted, award-winning JBL Live Free 2 buds for under $130. Shop the JBL discounts on Amazon before the deals end.