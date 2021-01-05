Earbuds Upgrade: The Best Jabra Earphones for Every Activity and Budget

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With new workout plans filling up your calendar, fitness gear to test out, and more hours spent on Zoom meetings, it’s a great time to invest in a high-quality pair of earbuds. The ones worth buying should easily connect to a phone or laptop, last for your entire run or workout, and, of course, sound pretty damn good in every situation.

If you’re ready to upgrade your earbuds, you can’t go wrong with Jabra, which makes some of the best and most comfortable earbuds in the market today. Here are three pairs to consider.

BEST RUNNING EARBUDS: Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Every runner who listens to music or a podcast on-the-go knows a better-fitting pair of headphones can make a big impact. If you’re looking for the best wireless running or workout earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Jabra 75t True Wireless Earbuds. Whether you’re jogging around the block or logging onto a virtual workout class at home, they have just about everything you need in a small pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

We recommend them for the comfortable fit during workouts and their ability to stay in place even while you’re moving. According to the brand, they’ll last you a good 7.5 hours of playback time (get a full day of tunes when you’re using the included charging case).

The Jabra Elite 75t headphones usually retail for $179.99, but, at the time of this writing, you can save yourself around 50 bucks when you buy them here on Amazon. (You can also pick up the waterproof Jabra Elite Active 75t headphones for $150 right now on Jabra.com – a $30 savings). No matter which ones you choose, the Jabra Elite are one of the best under-$200 headphones you can buy.

BEST FOR CALLS AND MUSIC: Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Want a serious earbud upgrade? Consider the noise-cancelling Jabra 85t earbuds, the newest pair of Jabras. We picked these versatile buds as one of our go-to earphones for travel (even if “travel” is just on your commute to work and back these days). Part of the reason they’re so good? Jabra built them with several mics, and a design that can stand up to windy days, so your voice still comes through clean and crisp when you’re hopping on a last-minute call outside. In other words, you shouldn’t have to apologize to the person on the other end of the line for all the extra noise.

BEST ON A BUDGET: Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Amazon

The 75t and 85t headphones aren’t the only pieces of audio gear worth shopping for right now. For a slightly more affordable, sweat-friendly option you can trust once it’s time for burpees, try the Jabra Elite Active 65t, which we’ve included in our list of the best true wireless earbuds. At $99.99, they’re one of the top under-$100 earbuds worth adding to your cart. They’re not noise-cancelling like the 85t, but they still boast a decent battery life and other great tech features. According to the brand, they can last five hours out of the case and 15 total if you have the charging case on hand.