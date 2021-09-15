RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Cases Worth Buying

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 isn’t even technically out yet, but a handful of companies have already prepared for the tech company’s latest line of smartphones with a brand new set of phone cases.

Apple announced the upcoming iPhone 13, 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max at its keynote event this week, and you can pre-order the phones as soon as Friday, September 17th. And while a mix of new tech updates were unveiled — a longer battery life! Cinematic mode! 128GB of storage space! — the $699-and-up devices still aren’t completely damage-proof.

So if you’re considering upgrading to the iPhone 13, here’s everything you should know about shopping for a new, protective case for your phone.

iPhone 13 Case Buying Guide

Dimensions: So you’ve settled on the iPhone model you want, and now you just need to make sure your case fits that specific device.

While the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the same size with 6.1-inch displays, you’ll need a different size of case if you’re getting the iPhone 13 Mini or 13 Pro Max, which have 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. Luckily, brands have already designed options for each of the new models ahead of the September 27th shipping date.

Style and Level of Protection: Of course, no one wants their phone to break or for their screen to get cracked. That said, not every case offers the same layer of protection if you accidentally drop your device.

Decide whether or not you want your iPhone 13 case to cover the sides and front of your screen, or if you want a more minimal-looking phone case. From there, you can also easily find a variety of styles, patterns and materials for your case, including plastic and leather.

What Are the Best iPhone 13 Cases?

Thinking about pre-ordering the new iPhone 13 this month? These are the cases you can already scoop up before your device even arrives in the mail.

1. Casetify iPhone 13 Case

BEST OVERALL

Casetify

With its durable build and a sleek design, you simply can’t go wrong with Casetify’s latest line of iPhone 13 cases. In fact, Casetify makes some of the best iPhone cases, period.

Part of the reason for that is how easy it is to find just about any type or style of case you’re shopping for, too. Once you’re on the brand’s site, you can choose which iPhone 13 model you have — the 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max — and pick which color or customization you want after that.

We’re fans of this custom case from the Re/Casetify line, which the brand designed using 65 percent recycled materials. The case itself is plenty rugged and can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet. Plus, you can also use it with wireless chargers.

Buy: Casetify iPhone 13 Case at $55+

2. Red2Fire iPhone 13 Clear Case

BEST CLEAR CASE

Amazon

If you really just like the look of the iPhone 13 by itself but still want to protect it, go with a clear case, like this stylish pick from Red2Fire. It fits the standard iPhone 13’s 6.1-inch display, though you should also be able to use it if you buy an iPhone 13 Pro, too. Sturdy polycarbonate covers the back of your phone, and the case even protects the sides of your screen with a .15-inch bezel. Bonus: This one’s MagSafe-friendly, and you can wirelessly power up your new iPhone 13.

Buy: Red2Fire iPhone 13 Case at $15.99

3. Nomad Goods Modern Leather Folio iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

BEST WALLET CASE

Nomad Goods

Nomad always delivers when it comes to making cool tech accessories, including this leather, MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro Max case. It comes with three card slots for your ID and credit cards, and there’s a space for storing some cash as well. It fully protects all sides of your phone, and you can fold it shut to keep your screen and cash safe.

Similar to other covers on this list, the case still works with wireless chargers. Nomad also makes the same style of case for the iPhone 13 Mini, the main iPhone 13, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro. Best of all, each of the cases are built for 10-foot drops.

Buy: Nomad Modern Leather Folio iPhone 13… at $79.95

4. Speck Presidio MagSafe iPhone 13 Mini Case

BEST FOR IPHONE 13 MINI

Speck

iPhone 13 Mini owners, look no further than this sleek, clear Presidio case. It’s MagSafe-compatible for easy charging without removing your case, and it comes with an antimicrobial layer that the brand claims “reduces bacteria growth by 99 percent.” But maybe the most impressive feature of all? Its tough, 13-foot drop rating. It also comes with a lifetime warranty.

Buy: Speck Presidio MagSafe iPhone 13 Mini… at $49.95