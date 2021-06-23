RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s an experience no one wants to repeat — dropping your case-free phone on the ground, leaving cracks in the glass screen and making you wish you’d just added that extra insurance. Fortunately, for anyone who’s purchased the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, a new crop of well-designed cases has hit online shops, hopefully sparing you from an expensive visit to the Apple Store. Whether you recently purchased your new iPhone 12 or you want to switch to a new case, read on for our favorites that will keep your device safe and secure.

Are the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro the Same Size?

Yes, they’re the same size. And because the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro feature the same measurements with 6.1-inch displays, you’ll have no problem finding a case that can fit either model of smartphone.

See a case for a 12 Pro you like but only have the 12? Go for it — just make sure it doesn’t say iPhone 12 mini, as it’s a smaller size, or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has a larger 6.7-inch display. (You can compare all of the models in the iPhone 12 line with Apple’s guide here.)

iPhone 12 Case Buying Guide

Style: You’ll find an overwhelming number of phone case styles online ranging from wallet-like covers to rugged shells that can withstand steep drops, but only a few are worth your money. In our research, we selected iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases to suit any situation, including charging cases, stylish leather folding cases and more.

Durability: Most iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases offer a base layer of protection and should be able to withstand the general wear and tear from daily use. Each case’s durability will differ depending on the material it’s made from, but the bottom line is that your case should last you years, and we only chose ones from brands we trust.

Protection: It’s not really a matter of if, but when you drop your new iPhone, so no matter what, you need to make sure you protect your phone with a case. How well your case protects your phone also comes down to where you’re using it, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

There are incredibly protective cases on the market, but they can tend to also sometimes be heavy and bulky, which is something we’ve tried to avoid including in our list since the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are slightly boxier phones. That said, you should still be able to find stylish phone cases that offer enough protection from drops and other damage.

Zagg

Buy: InvisibleShield Screen Protector at $59.99

Screen protectors aren’t always included with phone cases, so we recommend also purchasing those in addition to your case to keep your phone’s screen scratch-free and, hopefully, helping to prevent any cracks and a trip to get it repaired. (You can shop for more screen protectors here.)

What Are the Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Cases?

Below, we’ve selected some of our favorite iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases from brands including OtterBox, Pelican, Nomad and more.

Casetify MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Case

BEST WIRELESS CHARGING CASE

Casetify

Casetify makes choosing a phone case surprisingly fun, thanks to its endless assortment of patterns and styles. This iPhone 12 case comes in both clear and matte black, completely covering all the edges of your device. It’s strong enough to withstand falling from up to 6.6 feet.

According to Casetify, the case was made with partially recycled plastic products, and you can even add and customize your own text using the text box before adding it your cart. You can also wirelessly charge your 12 and 12 Pro with the case on, so you won’t need to remove it when your battery’s running low.

Buy: Casetify MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Case at $75

Nomad Leather iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Case

MOST STYLISH LEATHER IPHONE 12 CASE

Huckberry

Wallet-style iPhone cases are a great option for both protecting your iPhone and storing things like a credit card in one place. This one from Nomad is easily the most stylish leather iPhone 12 case we’ve found so far, available in both black and rustic brown Horween leather.

You can store your I.D., a credit credit, as well as cash opposite your phone, and the case closes, which means in addition to the built-in wallet, you’re also getting extra screen protection. It’s an ideal case for traveling, especially for work trips where you need access to business cards.

The biggest draw, however, is its style — a great break from some of the bulky, overly modern cases available. The case will develop a nice patina as time goes on, looking even better the more you use it. Meanwhile, even though it’s leather, you can still use it with Qi wireless chargers for a quick, easy boost.

Buy: Nomad iPhone 12 Case at $39.98

OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 12 Case

TOUGH AND FUNCTIONAL

Amazon

Few phone cases can compete with OtterBox’s durability. This Defender case lives up to its name, wrapping your 12 or 12 Pro in a polycarbonate cover that’s ready for any activity. The case also goes beyond just drop protection, but it also covers your phone’s open ports, which is essential if you’re using your phone at, say, the beach.

We love that the case comes with a clip that you can use to prop up your iPhone 12 to watch videos on a flight or to use when you need to see a recipe while you’re cooking. Bonus: It includes a lifetime warranty.

Buy: OtterBox Defender Case at $56.66

Pelican Protector Series iPhone 12 Pro Case

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY PROTECTIVE CASE

Amazon

We’ve personally tested the Pelican Protector iPhone 12 Pro case, and we highly recommend it for its protection against drops and scratches. The case is easy to hold in your hand, especially if you’re taking photos, and it while it’s durable, it doesn’t make our phone feel heavier like other protective cases that we’ve purchased. Volume and power buttons are covered by the case, but they’re easy to press. The case protects the edge of the iPhone’s screen, but it’s not bulky.

The Pelican case, according to the brand, can protect your phone from a 15-foot fall thanks to the TPU shell and interior rubber layers. We like the two strips on the back of the case that make it easy to grip, as well as how the case keeps our phone from sliding off surfaces. We’ve never had such a protective iPhone case, and we’ve been impressed with how it’s protected our iPhone 12 Pro’s screen from random drops.

Buy: Pelican Protector Series iPhone Case at $22.80

Peel Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro Case

MOST STYLISH AND MINIMAL CASE

Peel

While this isn’t a heavy-duty protective case, it’s still a good cover if you’re looking for a minimal, slim phone case for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. We love the thin design because it’s the closest you can get to having no case at all, while still making sure your phone’s not too exposed in the event of it falling out of your hands or off your desk.

The case is raised slightly to protect both your screen as well as the phone’s camera, and it’s also compatible with wireless chargers, meaning you can simply set it on a charging pad to get more battery juice.

Peel offers a big selection of colors, and, in short, it makes one of the best-looking iPhone cases around.

Buy: Peel iPhone 12 Pro Case at $29

Alpatronix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Charging Case

BEST CHARGING CASE

Amazon

Working remotely and using your phone more often? Your phone’s probably on low battery a lot lately. Instead of packing a separate portable charger in your pocket or bag, consider upgrading to an iPhone 12 charging case, which gives you extended battery life right from your protective case.

This Alpatronix case comes with a 5000mAh battery, and you can also use it with wireless chargers when the pack runs out. If you’re regularly running out of battery life from streaming music, checking and answering emails and using all your other apps, a charging case is a no-brainer.

Plus, Amazon Prime members can currently use a 15% coupon at checkout for extra savings.

Buy: Alpatronix iPhone 12 Charging Case at $45.95