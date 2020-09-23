The Best In-Ear Headphones for Music Fans

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While it’s true that over-the-ear headphones can offer an intimate listening experience and that AirPods and their cordless Bluetooth peers have a minimalist appeal, there is still something to be said for the classic in-ear headphone set’s sound quality.

Are In-Ear Earbuds Better Than Wireless Earbuds?

In general, wired earbuds are able to provide better sound quality than Bluetooth ones. This is because they receive an analog signal. For those of us who don’t want to learn the inner workings of how headphones transmit sound, this simply means that wired headphones are able to transmit more data than Bluetooth. More data means a higher quality, more detailed sound that’s so craved by music fans.

Aside from the main appeal — sound — in-ear, wired headphones are generally less expensive than their high-tech counterparts. In this case, their no-frills design is a great advantage. These headphones don’t need to be charged, and they are compatible with any device that has a 3.5mm input jack, whether it’s your phone, laptop, tablet, or video player. They can even plug into headphone splitters, which help you share music with friends when you’re on the go and can’t take over a speaker.

In-ear headphones also offer form-fitting comfort. Different sized ear adapters help ensure you have the best fit possible. Some models use silicone for a no-slip experience while others use gel for maximum comfort. While the earbud model you choose is ultimately a matter of personal preference, you may want to select headphones with contoured buds if you plan to use your headphones while running or working out.

1. Sennheiser CX 300S

Sennheiser’s German engineering creates optimal audio quality for listeners. With this set, you can hear your favorite songs at their most detailed. Plus, the in-ear fit is designed to reduce background noise. The set comes with four different sizes of earbud adapters, so personalized comfort is ensured. We also love these headphones for its simple, one-button remote. With one click, you can play/pause your music or answer phone calls.

Amazon

2. Sony MDRXB50AP Earbud Headphones

If you’re the type of music lover who prioritizes the bass above all else, this Sony set offers the ideal listening experience when it comes to in-ear headphones. The headphones are designed with 12-millimeter dome-type driver units, which work to create a deeper bass sound. We also love these headphones for in-ear comfort. The earbuds are made with hybrid-silicone material which keeps them in position while feeling good, too.

Amazon

3. Samsung EO-EG920LLEGUS In-Ear Headphones

Whether you’re going for a run or hitting the gym, you’ll want to take these Samsung in-ear headphones with you. Made with gel material, the earbuds cling to the contours of your ear which keeps them in place while also reducing unwanted background noise. Plus, the cable is thin and flat which helps it resist getting tangled while you’re active. These headphones are universally compatible, but if you have a Samsung smartphone, you’ll also be able to send and receive calls using the three-button remote.