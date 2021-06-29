House of Marley’s Sustainably-Made True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $99 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

House Of Marley, the eco-conscious audio company, created in collaboration with the Marley family, has just unveiled a great deal right before the 4th of July.

Right now, you can save $50 on its Liberate Air True Wireless earbuds, which brings their price down to just $99.99. No promo code is required to get this discount. We’ve gotten to try the earbuds for ourselves and were impressed by their audio quality, comfort, and lightweight design.

Like all House of Marley’s gear, the Liberate Air earbuds and their charging case are made from sustainable materials, like bamboo, recycled silicone, and fabric. These materials are a huge departure from the metal and single-use plastic you’d find on most earbuds and gives the earbuds a unique, natural look.

Most true wireless earbuds get around five hours of battery life per charge, but House of Marley’s Liberate Airs get up to nine, so you can listen a lot longer. Their battery case holds enough juice to provide an extra 23 hours of listening time, for a total of 32.

If you need earbuds for exercising, especially running, the Liberate Airs are a solid choice. These earbuds are IPX4 rated, which means they’re water-resistant enough to avoid being damaged by sweat or rain. The earbuds also have House of Marley’s signature clean sound, which is essential if you’re trying to hear every note of your favorite songs.

The only feature the Liberate Airs don’t have is active noise cancellation, which means they may not be the best fit for traveling or commuting. The earbuds do offer passive noise cancellation by creating a tight seal around your ear, but you’ll need to crank up the volume a little more if you’re in a noisy environment.

If you’re a socially conscious audiophile, House of Marley’s Liberate Air earbuds are the best pair you’ll find under $50. While this discount is happening around the Fourth of July, it’s not tied to a bigger sale. House of Marley says this deal will only be around for a limited time, so it’s best to grab a pair while they’re still on sale.

