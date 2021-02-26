Protect Your Home When You’re Away With These Smart Home Security Systems

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Getting smart security camera is a good way to start your home security system, but it can only protect a part of your home. If you live in a house, you’ll want to invest in a full smart security system.

These mostly wireless systems are designed to work with the equipment you already have, and allow you to monitor your home when you’re away. These systems can also alert you if a burglar is attempting to enter your home while you’re there. An FBI report from September 2020 showed that break ins were in decline for the first six months of last year, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Setting up a home security system used to require professional installation, and running cables inside your walls. These smart systems are wireless, and can be set up in a couple of hours or less. The most time consuming task will be deciding where every piece goes. It’s never been easier or less expensive to install a smart home security system in your home, and we highly recommend it as your next project.

What Are The Best Smart Home Security Systems?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the right smart home security system for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Components: The smart home security systems we’re recommending have a few core pieces: A keypad, motion sensors, and door sensors. Some include cameras, or “hubs” that keep each piece of the system connected to the internet.

Compatibility: One of the largest benefits of setting up a smart home security system is the ability to get notifications on your devices when you’re not home, alerting you that a motion sensor or camera has been triggered. The home security systems in our guide are compatible with iOS and Android devices, so you can monitor your home remotely regardless of the tech you have.

Upgrades: Many of the home security systems we’re recommending can be built up over time. You can start with the systems below, then add more sensors or cameras as you move into bigger spaces, or new hardware becomes available.

1. SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System

If you need to protect a larger home, SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System is the all-in-one solution you need.

The kit comes with four entry sensors, two motion sensors, a keypad, a hub, and one smart security camera. This system is can protect the all of the vulnerable areas on the first floor of your house (think garage door, front door, back door, and windows), with one or two pieces left for another floor.

SimpliSafe’s hub keeps all of the other pieces connected to the internet, but also has a built-in alarm, which will sound if any of the sensors detect motion. The motion sensors can detect motion 30 feet away, and have a wide 90 degree field of vision for ample coverage. The camera in this system can record video at 1080P, has a night vision mode, and supports “smart motion detection,” so you don’t trigger it accidentally.

If you want to upgrade, SimpliSafe offers a 12-piece version of this system, which contains an additional entry sensor, another motion sensor, a key fob that lets you quickly engage or turn off the system, and a 105dB siren. SimpliSafe says you can add up to 100 pieces to a single system, so the upgrade potential is huge. You can monitor this system, regardless of its size, using the SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe’s Nine Piece Wireless Home Security System offers comprehensive protection in a neat package.

2. Eufy Security 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit

We’ve had a lot of good luck with eufy’s smart home technology in the past, and its five-piece home security system is a great choice if you don’t want to get home security cameras right away.

The system comes with a keypad, two door or window sensors, a motion sensor, and a hub that repeats your Wi-Fi signal to make sure all the other components stay connected to the internet. You can monitor your home at all times using Eufy’s Home Security app. Most pieces of this home security system run on batteries, and Eufy says you only need to change them every six months or so.

If you want to upgrade this system, we recommend adding a couple of eufy’s 2K indoor security cameras, which can be fully integrated with this system and cost less than $30. If you have a lot of property, its 2K outdoor camera, which is wireless and weatherproof clocks in at $130.

The cameras would be a welcome addition, but this core system will protect the inside of your home very well without them. If you’re new to home security, and want a system that covers all the important bases, Eufy’s 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit is an excellent choice.

3. Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit

Ring made a name for itself by pioneering the video doorbell, but its new 8-Piece Kit deserves serious consideration.

The system comes with a keypad, hub (with built-in alarm), four entry sensors, a motion sensor, and a range extender that ensures each piece stays connected to the internet. We’ve gotten to try this system out for ourselves, and setting it up was very simple.

Ring’s app is pretty intuitive, and guides you through the process step by step. The adhesive on the entry sensors is strong enough that it’s lasted several months, and arming or disarming the system using the keypad has been simple.

Ring says this system is designed for one to two person homes, and recommends its 14-piece kit if you’ve got a larger one. The bigger kit includes four additional entry sensors, a second keypad, and an additional motion sensor.

We recommend augmenting its smaller kit with its latest video doorbell, which costs $60, and a couple of its indoor cameras, which are available for $60 each. You can monitor this entire system using Ring’s app, which has a clean, easy to use interface.

Ring’s 8-Piece home security kit is a great choice smart security system on its own, but if you already have one of its cameras it’s a no-brainer.

4. Ecobee Home Security Bundle

Ecobee’s latest home security system is sleeker and more subtle-looking than our other picks without sacrificing protection.

It come with one full HD camera, a pair of motion sensors, and two entry sensors, but no hub or keypad. Each piece connects to the internet independently, so make sure you have a fast Wi-Fi router with long range.

The system has an “autopilot” mode, which automatically arms and disarms your system when you leave and enter your home, which is more convenient than having to remember a code. It’ll send you a notification in the Ecobee app every time one of the sensors detects motion when it’s armed.

The camera in this security system uses a technology called “Smart Focus” to follow a moving object to ensure a would-be robber doesn’t look blurry. This feature will come in handy if you need to turn footage over to the police, and will make it easier for them to catch the burglar.

Ecobee offers each piece of this system individually, so you can augment it with a two-pack of motion sensors for $73, two entry sensors for $60, or another camera for $80. If you want a compact home security system with an HD camera included,this one from Ecobee is the one to get.