RS Recommends: This 65-Inch 4K Smart TV Is $400 Off Ahead of the Super Bowl

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With less than a month to go until the Super Bowl, now is a great time to upgrade your smart TV. This week, Hisense, which makes some of the best Android TVs, just dropped the price on its sleek 65-inch Quantum Series smart TV to just $599.99 — a $400 savings. That’s one of the lowest prices for a smart TV this size that we’ve seen since Cyber Monday.

Buy: Hisense 4K Smart TV at $599.99

From Sony to Phillips, there are a handful of brands making excellent smart TVs right now. But when it comes to Android TVs, Hisense really stands out from the rest of the pack thanks to its user-friendly design and stunning picture quality. This specific Hisense smart Android TV usually retails for $999.99, but at the time of this writing, you can snag the 4K 65-inch set for a wildly good 40% discount.

Most sales like this typically don’t last for a long time, so if you’re considering upgrading your TV, you might want to jump on this deal before it’s over and jumps back to its nearly $1,000 price tag again.

Amazon

Buy: Hisense 4K Smart TV at $599.99

According to Hisense, the TV comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and it looks just as great in bright spaces as it does when you’re watching it in the dark. In other words, with 4K resolution and built-in Quantum Dot tech, whatever you’re streaming will look colorful, crisp and bright no matter where you’re sitting.

The TV comes with a variety of connectivity options, too, supporting both Bluetooth and WiFi. Plus, there are built-in HDMI ports and ethernet connectivity.

RELATED: The Best Android TVs

And what really makes this smart TV a must-have is its included voice remote, which lets you, of course, use your voice to start streaming. It features Google Assistant and intuitive buttons that instantly let you access apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video or Google Play.

Not quite the TV you had in mind? There are plenty of other discounted Hisense models you can choose from this week. Another Hisense deal we spotted is the brand’s 65-inch U6G series TV for a whopping $700 off at Walmart.

Walmart

Buy: Hisense U6G Series TV at $599.99

But if you don’t have the space for a 65-inch screen in your living room, you can score this 55-inch Quantum Series TV for a $280 discount, and even add this affordable Hisense sound bar and subwoofer to your setup thanks to this 46% discount on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy: Hisense Sound System at $149.99

You can shop Hisense’s Amazon deals here, but you’ll want to hurry before the sales end.