RS Recommends: These Combination Heating and Cooling Fans Help Keep Your Space Comfortable Year-Round

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Regulating the temperature in your living space goes a long way to ensuring that you remain comfortable. In fact, the temperature has a large impact on the amount — and quality — of our sleep each night. Depending on the weather outside, you may need to call upon some reinforcements in the form of a fan and/or space heater to make sure you aren’t freezing or sweating. The good news is that a combination fan and heater can give you the best of both worlds without having to invest in two separate devices.

Now you might be thinking, “What’s wrong with my regular space heater?” While it’s true that these gadgets can be good in a pinch, they’re not able to heat the whole space, especially if it’s larger room. By comparison, these combination fans can evenly distribute the heat produced by the heater throughout your space thanks to the fan, which can also be utilized in the warmer months to help you cool down. Whatever the season or weather, this multi-functional godsend can keep you comfortable.

What to Look For in a Combination Heater and Cooling Fan

It’s important to look at the following criteria when looking for the best combination heater and cooling fan for you.

Wattage: This measures the electrical power of your device. If you’re looking to have this heating and cooling fan in a larger room, you’ll want to look for a device with a higher wattage to ensure it can effectively the space.

Size: If you need more power, make sure to invest in a larger device, which typically have higher wattages.

Oscillation: If you’re looking to heat (or cool down) a larger space, you’ll want to find a device that can oscillate so the air is evenly distributed throughout the room.

Noise Level: Don’t trade one problem for another, select a combination heater and cooling fan that quietly works to keep you comfortable.

What Are the Best Combination Heating and Cooling Units?

We review five of the top-rated combination heating and cooling fans that you can buy online, from desktop units to full-sized tower fans that can warm up or cool down a room in minutes.

1. Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier Heater and Fan

INCLUDES AIR PURIFIER

If you want the best of the best, turn your attention to this model from Dyson, which truly redefines the phrase, “multi-functional.” Not only does it keep you cool or warm in rooms as large as 800 square feet, it also functions as a high-grade air purifier. It can actually sense and trap any pollutants in the air, such as foul odors, pet dander or mold. On top of all that, it can connect to your WiFi network as well as an Amazon Alexa device for voice commands.

Back to its heating and cooling capabilities, the Dyson HP04 actively monitors the temperature in your room and optimizes its performance as needed, projecting purified cool or hot air. So while you may be putting out more money, you’re truly getting what you pay for here.

Buy Dyson Pure Air Purifier Heater and Fan $774.00

2. TRUSTTECH Portable Space Heater and Cooling Fan

PORTABLE PICK

For those who may be looking for a more budget-friendly option, this model from TRUSTTECH doesn’t sacrifice performance for a lower price point. Though it’s small enough to fit on a desk, its rapid heating system up to 1500 watts and cooling fan up to 24 watts are powerful enough to keep you nice and toasty in the dead of winter, or cool and comfortable during the dog days of summer. And thanks to its small size, you can take it with you wherever you’re going.

While this fan doesn’t have an oscillating feature, it can be rotated to three adjustable angles to help distribute the hot or cool air throughout the room. And best of all, it works quietly.

Buy TRUSTTECH Portable Space Heater Cooling… $39.99

3. Lasko FH500 Tower Fan and Space Heater Combo

MOST VERSATILE

Standing at 42 inches tall with a small 13″ x 13″ footprint, this combination tower fan and space heater from Lasko takes up very little space but works diligently to fill the room with hot or cool air, thanks to its 1500-watt ceramic heater and four, very quiet fan speeds.

Use the remote control to find your perfect settings, from oscillation, timers and even an energy-efficient digital thermostat that helps with energy consumption and prevents any surprises on your electricity bill.

Buy Lasko Tower Fan Space Heater Combo $139.99

4. Utilitech 33-in 2 in 1 Ceramic Digital Tower Fan/Heater

BEST FOR BEDROOMS

Lowe’s

4. Comfort Zone Space Heater and Fan

ECO-MODE

We love this combination fan and heater’s efficient ECO mode setting, which adjusts its heat output to lower electricity bill costs while its ceramic build keeps this device from making your space too warm; you can make the temperature in your living space just right. In fact, one reviewer wrote that this device was enough to get them through a Minnesota winter. Now that’s an endorsement!

If you’re looking to cool things down during the warmer months, you can set it to function only as a fan. There’s also a lot of nifty features that make it incredibly easy to use, including auto shutoff, eight-hour timer and a digital thermostat all accessible via the handy remote control.

Buy Comfort Zone Space Heater and Fan $62.99